We're about a quarter of the way through the season so this is a special edition of Risers and Fallers.

Let's take a look at the players who are trending up -- and others who are on the down slide -- so far this season.

Risers

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

Jokic surely heard all the chatter about how Victor Wembanyama was going to show up and redefine fantasy greatness over the next 10 years, and while that still may come to fruition, Jokic isn't letting it happen this year. Through 19 games, his scoring, rebounding and assists are all up and he's averaging career highs in scoring, assists, steals and 3-pointers. He's also shooting better than 50% from downtown, and the only surprising thing about him is that he's only averaging 0.7 blocks per game. Don't be surprised if that number's not at 1.0 before the season is over.

Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C, New York Knicks

KAT was a first-round fantasy pick for years, but injuries and playing alongside Rudy Gobert caused him to struggle, as well as fall out of fantasy favor in some circles. And many of us thought his recent move to New York might cause him even more problems while trying to deal with the spotlight and glare of New York City. But KAT has handled it all gracefully and is a fantasy monster once again. Despite not averaging at least a steal and a block per game, he's shooting the ball very well and averaging a career-best 13.2 rebounds per game, which has helped make him a top-five player this season. Welcome back, KAT!

Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C, Oklahoma City Thunder

Most of us knew Williams was a very good player, but I'm not sure many of us realized he was this good! He might be a better player than teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and has put together a top-10 season thus far. He posts quality numbers across the board and won't hurt you anywhere, turning it over just 2.1 times per game and consistently shooting over 50% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line. He's only in his third season and should be an automatic fantasy first-rounder next year.

Nikola Vucevic, C, Chicago Bulls

Vuc has been in the league 15 seasons and is 34 years old but just keeps chugging along like the Energizer bunny. He has improved on last year's scoring by three full points and is hitting one more 3-pointer per game than he did last season, despite playing for a Bulls team that probably isn't going to make a lot of playoff noise. While I am somewhat worried about a late-season shutdown for the big man, Vucevic doesn't miss a lot of games and probably isn't interested in taking many nights off. He's having a first-round-caliber fantasy season.

Josh Hart, SG/SF, New York Knicks

Hart was a pleasant surprise for Tom Thibodeau's Knicks last year, but there were thoughts that the arrival of guys like Towns, Mikal Bridges and a healthy OG Anunoby were going to slow Hart's roll. But that hasn't happened in the slightest and Hart is playing a ridiculous 37.3 minutes per night, which is three minutes more than he was getting last season. He's also shooting a career-best 59.8% from the floor, is scoring almost five more points per game than he did last year, and most of his numbers are up across the board. The Knicks don't have much of a bench, so expect Thibodeau to just keep running his guys out there, Hart included.