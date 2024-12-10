Open Extended Reactions

While fantasy football season is winding down to its final month, we have some good news -- there's still plenty of time to play ESPN fantasy basketball!

And if you feel out of the loop, don't worry.

That's what this short-season fantasy basketball draft guide is for -- from updated rankings and projections to helpful tips and analysis, we've got you covered.

Rankings and Projections

Top 150 H2H points rankings

André Snellings' updated top 150 players for fantasy basketball leagues that use head-to-head points scoring systems.

Top 150 H2H roto and category rankings

Snellings' updated top 150 players for fantasy basketball leagues that use roto and category scoring systems.

Rest-of-season player projections

Snellings' updated projections for the top 200 players.

Strategy and advice

Eric Karabell's Do and Do Not Draft lists

Eric explains who to draft and who to stay away from in short-season fantasy basketball leagues.

Biggest risers and fallers so far this season

Steve Alexander points out the players who are trending up and down seven weeks into the season.

Our experts each list their five favorite players to roster

A closer look at who the fantasy experts like most on their squads this season.

Biggest surprises, disappointments so far this season

The fantasy crew goes over which players are the biggest overperformers and underperformers so far during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Other helpful tips

10 tips to help you win your fantasy basketball league

Snellings lays out what it takes to put yourself in the best position to win your fantasy basketball league ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

How to ace your salary cap draft

Are you ready for your salary cap draft? Jim McCormick lays out helpful strategies and tactics you can use to ace draft day.

The pros and cons of points, roto and category leagues

Which fantasy basketball scoring format should you play? Jim McCormick breaks down the most popular options so you can choose for yourself.

Tools

Mock draft lobby

Take part in some mock drafts to work out the kinks before your real ones. Practice makes perfect.

Average draft position (ADP)/live draft results

Get a leg up on your opponents by knowing where each player is being selected in ESPN drafts so you can get the best value possible.

ESPN Fantasy Basketball 101 - How to play

Thinking about trying out fantasy basketball for the first time? Here is everything you need to know so you can join in on the fun.

Analytics glossary

Wondering what things such as eFG%, pace, usage rate and CARMELO mean? Seth Walder explains each notable NBA advanced analytics term so you can make the most of them in fantasy.