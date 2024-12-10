Fantasy basketball: Our experts each list their five favorite players to roster this season

Open Extended Reactions

Seven weeks into the NBA season, we now have a pretty good sample size and understanding of how well everyone is playing around the league.

So which players stand out as the big producers who are making fantasy hoops a whole lot of fun?

Here are fantasy experts Andre Snellings, Eric Moody, Eric Karabell, Jim McCormick and Steve Alexander to weigh in with their top five guys.

Snellings' five guys:

Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Detroit Pistons: He is really coming into his own this season, moving beyond the 20/7/5 numbers of yesteryear to more like 25/10/8 this season. His consistency is way up, particularly as a distributor, and there are rarely games where he doesn't make a big impact on the game.

LaMelo Ball, PG, Charlotte Hornets: Even though he is hurt now, Ball has been a revelation through the first part of the season. Though he wasn't a first round pick in any of my leagues, he's the best player on every team I have him on. His ascension into a consistent 30+ PPG game player, on top of his still solid all-around game, makes him fun to roster.

Nikola Vucevic, C, Chicago Bulls: The man is clockwork. He's a nightly 20/10/3 threat, and has been for years, but this season he's upped his scoring, 3-pointers and field goal percentages to make himself into a player with no real weakness. He even contributes a rounded block and steal per game, making him one of the best players on my team despite me typically drafting him in the third/fourth round.

Paolo Banchero, SF/PF, Orlando Magic: He's another player that is injured now, but I'm looking forward to seeing him back on the court because he was in the midst of a breakout campaign when he went down. The Magic are a team that plays tough defense and relies on their star(s) to carry them on offense. Banchero has shown that he's capable of doing that at the highest level this season.

Josh Hart, SF/PF, New York Knicks: Hart does everything on the court, making him value in both points and category fantasy hoops leagues. He's the best rebounding swingman in the NBA, is dishing a career-best 5.5 APG, is scoring in the mid-double digits, and turns in more than a steal and 3-pointer per game. He doesn't necessarily dominate in any area, but just like for the Knicks, Hart is a glue guy for my fantasy squads.

Moody's five guys:

Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Detroit Pistons: Cunningham is taking his game to the next level as a playmaker this season. He has already recorded five triple-doubles, showcasing his versatility. He has avergaed 23.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 9.4 APG, proving to be a cornerstone for the Pistons and excellent value for fantasy teams this season.

Franz Wagner, SF/PF, Orlando Magic: Wagner's torn oblique is an unfortunate setback, but his season has been All-Star worthy. He has averaged 24.4 PPG, 5.7 APG, and 5.6 RPG -- translating to 45.4 fantasy points per game. At his average draft position, he has been a steal.

Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks: Young's scoring has been a bit up and down this season, but his assist numbers have been incredible. He has averaged 12.2 assists per game -- elite production, especially for those in category formats. There's still time for him to improve his shooting, but his facilitating is on another level right now.

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz: Kessler flew under the radar in many fantasy drafts, but he has proven to be a gem this season. The Jazz are rebuilding, leaning on youth, and Kessler is stepping up. He has averaged 10.9 PPG, 11.1 RPG, and 3.0 BPG -- solid numbers for any fantasy manager looking for a reliable big.

Isaiah Hartenstein, C, Oklahoma City Thunder: Hartenstein is proving why late round bigs can be a steal in fantasy drafts. In just eight games this season, he has averaged 11.8 PPG, 12.8 RPG, and 1.3 BPG. That's outstanding production for where you likely drafted him. A perfect example of value late in the draft.

Karabell's five guys:

LeBron James, SF/PF, Los Angeles Lakers: James has averaged a career worst in PPG and perhaps it relates to approaching his 40th birthday, but I re-invested in him anyway for this season and will not complain. He is a marvel of consistency and production. If these numbers continue for 70 games overall, I am happy!

Nikola Vucevic, C, Chicago Bulls: Vucevic is also always fun to roster, because he annually outperforms his ADP as most expect big statistical drop off. I don't, because it never happens! This season, he is back over 20 PPG and delivering the best FG and FT shooting of his career. Hope it continues.

James Harden, PG/SG, LA Clippers: Harden is another favorite of mine because it seemed obvious his usage would rise this season, and it sure has. Harden's FG shooting is an issue, but it hasn't stopped him from being a top 10 player, and again, he is easily outperforming his meager ADP.

Evan Mobley, PF/C, Cleveland Cavaliers: Mobley was supposed to break out last season. (He did not.) I doubled down on the prediction and while he remains short of 20 PPG and 10 RPG (someday!), it is nice seeing him grow. Mobley still boasts terrific upside.

Jared McCain, SG, Philadelphia 76ers: McCain was not supposed to be a key scorer for Philadelphia this season, and perhaps he won't be with healthy superstars surrounding him, but what a November he had! McCain averaged 19.1 PPG for the month. He is fun to watch and root for.

Alexander's five guys:

Jalen Johnson's well-rounded game works in all fantasy formats. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jalen Johnson, PF, Atlanta Hawks: The breakout we've been waiting for from Johnson is happening before our eyes and he's a big reason the Hawks are so fun to watch this season. He has also taken the pressure and spotlight off of Trae Young, which is a good thing, as Young's brand of 'hero ball' was wearing thin on fans in Atlanta. Johnson should end the season with top-25 fantasy value as long as he can stay healthy.

Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C, Oklahoma City Thunder: Williams has been just as fun to roster as the Jalen in Atlanta and might be the best player on his team. And given that he plays with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, that's really saying something. He doesn't miss games, is almost up to a block per game and you won't find a statistical category that he'll hurt you in. And he's only going to get better.

Norman Powell, SG/SF, LA Clippers: I had an early hunch on Powell and drafted him in every league I'm in, and it's paying off. He's back from a hamstring injury and picked up right where he left off. He won't hurt you anywhere but could also lead your team in scoring and 3-pointers. Kawhi Leonard could come back and rain on his parade, but Powell's chances to keep his role are pretty good based on Leonard's injury history.

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies: Jackson was a bit disappointing last season but has been incredibly reliable through 23 games thus far. His lack of rebounds (5.8) is still a bit mind blowing but the solid numbers of steals, blocks and 3-pointers make up for it. Ja Morant is making him a better player.

Dyson Daniels, PG/SG, Atlanta Hawks: Daniels was mostly an afterthought on draft night and was basically being taken in the last round of 12-team drafts, if at all. But when the regular season started, it quickly became clear that Daniels was going to be a steals machine and play a ton of minutes for the Hawks. And he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, making him the waiver-wire pickup of the year thus far.

McCormick's five guys:

Jalen Johnson, PF, Atlanta Hawks: There were signs of impending stardom last season from Johnson in what ended up being an injury-marred campaign for the rising forward. This year, however, the leap is in full force, as Johnson is a top-20 fantasy producer per the Player Rater and it all feels quite sustainable based on both the eye test and his role. Remember, he's just 22.

RJ Barrett, SF/SG/PF, Toronto Raptors: It just sort of happened that I've landed lots of Barrett this season. Maybe it's because of his torrid stretch in Toronto last year prior to injury. Maybe it's that Scottie Barnes has had awful injury luck and it vaults Barrett into a massive two-way role. It's likely a combination of all these factors in play. The production has been spectacular and it appears more stable than last season.

Dyson Daniels, SG/PG, Atlanta Hawks: A second Hawk, what is happening? The "Great Barrier Thief" is making a name for himself as a premier perimeter defender and a great pairing next to Young. It's funny how the Pelicans deal worked this way, but Daniels' historically good steal rate and overall defensive impact validates Atlanta's pivot.

Brandon Miller, SF/SG, Charlotte Hornets: It's not exactly a shocker that a top-three pick is blossoming in Year 2. What is surprising is how deep Miller's offensive game is in the infancy of his career. There is a Paul George-like smoothness to his three-level approach, one that could result in a wild surge in numbers with Ball out.

Chris Paul, PG, San Antonio Spurs: Unlike late-career Kyle Lowry, this version of Paul remains a really viable and worthy fantasy producer. The elite assist rate clearly ages well, but we also see nice steal results and scoring results in the right matchup. I've long said assists have become a scarce stat in the age of the heliocentric superstar (the Harden-Luka era, if you will), so having Paul as a utility option is quite a boon.