Don't be surprised if ... Scottie Barnes is a top-10 player

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... Scottie Barnes is a top-10 overall player

Many assumed Barnes, the excellent Toronto Raptors SF/SG/PF who was the league's top rookie in 2022 and a first-time All-Star in 2024, could not get better statistically, but look at the numbers. Barnes enters Thursday's home game with the Thunder playing his best basketball of late, and fantasy managers should re-evaluate expectations. Barnes was a third-round selection in ESPN average live drafts (points format) and a solid complementary piece to a fantasy roster. Today, he looks like a "building block" player.