As the Christmas NBA games draw near to signal the unofficial second start of the NBA season, we have updated projections for the top 200 players for the rest of the 2024-2025 season, inclusive of their games played so far. Players are ranked for their expected performance from Dec. 10 forward and are listed with their eligible positions within the ESPN fantasy game.
Player Pos GP MPG PPG APG RPG 3PM STL BLK TOPG FGM/FGA (FG%) FTM/FTA (FT%) 1. Nikola Jokic Den C 77 36.4 29.5 9.7 13.2 1.6 1.6 0.8 3.5 11.4/19.8 (57.6%) 5.1/6.3 (81.2%) 2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC PG 74 34.5 30.9 6.5 5.4 1.7 1.9 1.0 2.5 20.8/10.8 (52.0%) 7.6/8.7 (87.0%) 3. Luka Doncic Dal PG 72 36.8 30.9 8.7 8.7 3.6 1.7 0.5 3.7 22.6/10.6 (46.9%) 6.0/7.9 (76.9%) 4. Victor Wembanyama SA C 70 32.8 24.5 4.0 11.2 2.6 1.5 3.9 3.9 18.5/9.0 (48.6%) 3.9/4.7 (83.6%) 5. Giannis Antetokounmpo Mil PF/C 70 35.2 31.9 6.4 11.8 0.3 0.8 1.2 3.5 20.3/12.2 (60.2%) 7.2/11.2 (64.0%) 6. Domantas Sabonis Sac PF/C 80 36.1 20.2 7.1 13.2 0.7 0.8 0.5 3.3 12.9/7.9 (61.0%) 3.8/5.0 (75.9%) 7. Jayson Tatum Bos SF/PF 76 36.2 27.8 5.3 8.5 3.5 1.1 0.6 2.7 19.9/9.2 (45.9%) 6.0/7.3 (82.1%) 8. Anthony Davis LAL PF/C 64 35.6 26.3 3.5 12.0 0.5 1.3 2.1 2.0 18.0/9.7 (54.2%) 6.3/7.9 (80.1%) 9. Anthony Edwards Min SG/SF 78 36.6 27.5 4.6 5.6 3.7 1.4 0.6 3.2 21.0/9.6 (45.6%) 4.7/5.8 (81.8%) 10. Jalen Brunson NY PG 76 35.0 26.9 7.2 3.3 2.6 0.8 0.3 2.3 19.3/9.4 (48.8%) 5.5/6.4 (84.6%) 11. Tyrese Haliburton Ind PG/SG 70 35.1 19.5 10.0 3.8 2.9 1.4 0.7 2.3 15.2/6.9 (45.1%) 2.8/3.3 (84.8%) 12. De'Aaron Fox Sac PG 72 36.8 26.5 5.9 4.8 2.4 1.8 0.3 3.0 20.3/9.8 (48.1%) 4.5/5.9 (77.0%) 13. Karl-Anthony Towns NY PF/C 70 34.3 24.3 3.3 12.0 2.3 0.8 1.1 2.7 16.7/8.7 (51.8%) 4.7/5.5 (86.2%) 14. Trae Young Atl PG 70 36.1 24.4 11.5 3.5 2.9 1.3 0.2 4.5 18.4/7.6 (41.1%) 6.4/7.3 (88.3%) 15. Nikola Vucevic Chi C 78 32.9 19.4 3.2 10.3 1.7 0.8 0.8 1.7 14.9/8.0 (53.8%) 1.7/2.1 (85.2%) 16. LeBron James LAL SF/PF 65 35.2 24.5 8.6 7.7 2.1 1.0 0.6 3.8 18.1/9.3 (51.2%) 3.9/5.2 (75.6%) 17. Scottie Barnes Tor SG/SF 70 35.2 20.4 6.9 8.5 1.7 1.4 1.1 3.2 16.3/7.6 (46.8%) 3.4/4.7 (74.0%) 18. Cade Cunningham Det PG/SG 70 35.4 24.1 8.6 6.3 2.4 1.0 0.6 4.2 19.8/9.0 (45.6%) 3.7/4.4 (84.4%) 19. Ja Morant Mem PG 70 32.2 25.7 8.5 5.4 1.6 1.1 0.4 3.8 19.2/9.0 (47.0%) 6.2/7.7 (79.9%) 20. DeMar DeRozan Sac SF/PF 80 34.7 22.8 4.4 4.1 0.7 1.3 0.7 1.8 16.6/8.3 (49.7%) 5.6/6.6 (85.3%) 21. Donovan Mitchell Cle PG/SG 70 34.0 25.6 5.1 4.9 3.6 1.6 0.4 2.6 19.7/9.0 (45.9%) 4.0/4.7 (84.5%) 22. Jalen Williams OKC SF/PF/C 72 32.5 20.7 4.8 5.2 1.8 1.7 0.8 2.0 15.4/8.1 (52.2%) 2.7/3.3 (80.8%) 23. Devin Booker Phx PG/SG 70 36.8 26.8 6.5 4.2 2.5 1.0 0.4 2.6 19.3/8.9 (46.3%) 6.4/7.2 (89.3%) 24. Stephen Curry GS PG 72 31.4 24.6 6.0 5.0 4.4 1.1 0.4 3.2 17.8/8.1 (45.1%) 4.0/4.3 (92.5%) 25. James Harden LAC PG/SG 72 34.3 19.5 8.7 6.1 2.7 1.3 0.7 3.5 14.2/5.7 (40.2%) 5.5/6.1 (89.2%) 26. Damian Lillard Mil PG 70 36.0 25.7 7.3 4.5 3.4 1.0 0.3 2.9 17.9/7.9 (44.0%) 6.6/7.3 (91.5%) 27. Pascal Siakam Ind PF 78 34.6 21.1 4.1 6.9 1.5 1.0 0.5 1.7 15.5/8.2 (52.6%) 3.4/4.4 (75.6%) 28. Paolo Banchero Orl SF/PF 69 39.8 29.5 6.0 8.8 2.1 0.8 0.9 2.9 21.0/10.0 (47.6%) 7.4/10.8 (68.1%) 29. Alperen Sengun Hou C 72 32.3 19.5 5.1 10.2 0.5 1.1 1.0 2.5 15.1/7.6 (50.5%) 3.8/5.3 (72.7%) 30. Tyrese Maxey Phi PG/SG 72 36.6 24.6 5.6 3.6 2.9 1.5 0.4 1.7 20.4/8.7 (42.7%) 4.4/5.1 (85.5%) 31. Bam Adebayo Mia C 72 34.9 18.0 4.5 10.3 0.6 1.3 1.0 2.2 14.3/6.9 (48.5%) 3.6/4.8 (74.8%) 32. Kyrie Irving Dal PG/SG 66 33.7 24.0 5.0 4.8 3.0 1.2 0.3 1.9 18.0/9.0 (49.9%) 3.1/3.4 (89.7%) 33. Jaylen Brown Bos SG/SF 74 35.0 24.4 4.1 5.9 2.4 1.2 0.5 2.6 19.0/8.9 (47.0%) 4.2/5.6 (75.2%) 34. LaMelo Ball Cha PG 63 35.9 28.2 7.9 6.2 4.2 1.5 0.3 4.2 22.9/9.8 (42.9%) 4.3/5.1 (85.4%) 35. Jalen Johnson Atl PF 70 35.6 18.1 4.6 9.5 1.5 1.3 1.0 2.6 14.2/7.2 (51.0%) 2.2/3.0 (73.8%) 36. Kevin Durant Phx PF 62 38.5 27.9 4.3 7.0 2.6 0.7 1.4 3.5 19.2/10.1 (52.9%) 5.0/6.1 (82.6%) 37. Josh Hart NY SG/SF 80 35.7 12.1 4.9 8.5 1.2 1.2 0.5 1.7 8.8/4.6 (52.7%) 1.6/2.0 (82.1%) 38. Derrick White Bos PG/SG 75 33.0 15.8 4.9 4.5 3.0 1.0 1.0 1.5 12.0/5.4 (45.3%) 1.9/2.2 (87.7%) 39. Evan Mobley Cle PF/C 68 31.4 17.0 2.9 9.1 0.6 1.0 1.7 2.0 12.0/6.7 (55.9%) 2.9/3.9 (75.5%) 40. Jamal Murray Den PG 69 34.2 19.4 6.4 4.1 2.2 1.2 0.6 2.1 15.9/7.1 (45.0%) 2.9/3.6 (81.8%) 41. Mikal Bridges NY SG/SF 82 36.7 17.4 3.2 4.0 2.2 1.1 0.7 1.5 14.4/6.7 (46.9%) 1.7/2.2 (80.8%) 42. Coby White Chi PG/SG 79 34.7 19.6 4.9 4.1 3.0 0.9 0.2 2.2 15.8/6.8 (43.4%) 2.9/3.3 (85.5%) 43. Darius Garland Cle PG 71 32.2 19.9 6.8 2.6 2.6 1.1 0.2 2.7 15.3/7.2 (46.9%) 2.9/3.3 (88.7%) 44. Zion Williamson NO PF 63 35.4 27.0 5.8 7.8 0.3 1.0 1.0 3.7 19.2/9.9 (51.4%) 6.8/10.0 (68.5%) 45. Tyler Herro Mia PG/SG 70 34.3 22.4 4.7 5.4 3.6 0.7 0.1 2.4 17.3/7.9 (45.9%) 2.9/3.4 (87.4%) 46. Jalen Green Hou SG 79 33.3 22.1 3.1 4.9 2.9 0.9 0.4 2.6 17.9/7.6 (42.6%) 4.1/4.8 (85.2%) 47. Jaren Jackson Jr. Mem PF/C 67 29.4 21.5 1.6 5.8 1.8 1.3 1.9 2.2 15.7/7.6 (48.5%) 4.5/5.6 (80.8%) 48. Fred VanVleet Hou PG 71 34.0 16.0 6.4 3.9 2.6 1.4 0.4 1.5 13.7/5.5 (39.8%) 2.4/2.9 (84.3%) 49. Brandon Miller Cha SG/SF 73 34.3 21.6 3.0 4.9 3.6 1.1 0.7 2.4 18.0/7.7 (42.9%) 2.6/3.0 (87.0%) 50. Rudy Gobert Min C 74 33.8 12.3 1.6 11.9 0.0 0.7 1.8 1.6 7.0/4.6 (65.9%) 3.0/4.4 (69.5%) 51. Jarrett Allen Cle C 73 31.1 14.2 1.9 10.2 0.0 0.8 1.1 1.3 8.8/5.8 (65.9%) 2.6/3.5 (73.3%) 52. Julius Randle Min PF 69 34.5 21.8 4.4 8.4 1.9 0.7 0.3 3.0 16.3/7.6 (46.6%) 4.8/6.1 (79.2%) 53. Franz Wagner Orl SF/PF 62 39.3 26.3 5.6 6.5 2.0 1.6 0.6 2.6 20.3/9.6 (47.3%) 5.1/5.8 (87.0%) 54. Jimmy Butler Mia SG/SF 65 32.8 20.0 4.9 5.4 0.7 1.3 0.4 1.6 12.3/6.5 (52.9%) 6.3/7.7 (82.3%) 55. Myles Turner Ind C 74 30.0 16.4 1.4 7.2 1.8 0.7 2.0 2.1 11.9/5.9 (49.9%) 2.7/3.6 (75.4%) 56. Dennis Schroder Bkn PG 78 32.6 16.3 6.1 3.0 2.1 0.9 0.2 2.1 12.9/5.7 (44.0%) 2.9/3.3 (86.9%) 57. CJ McCollum NO PG/SG 70 32.5 19.7 4.3 4.0 2.9 1.1 0.5 1.7 17.0/7.5 (44.4%) 1.8/2.5 (70.6%) 58. Michael Porter Jr. Den SF 71 34.0 19.0 2.2 7.0 2.8 0.8 0.5 1.2 14.6/7.3 (49.8%) 1.7/2.2 (74.1%) 59. Devin Vassell SA SG/SF 70 28.8 18.1 3.5 2.9 2.5 1.1 0.4 1.7 14.0/6.7 (47.7%) 2.3/2.7 (84.9%) 60. Walker Kessler Utah C 73 25.7 9.5 1.2 9.3 0.0 0.5 2.6 1.2 5.8/4.1 (69.8%) 1.3/2.1 (59.4%) 61. Lauri Markkanen Utah SF/PF 70 32.9 21.2 2.2 7.3 2.9 0.8 0.3 1.5 14.9/6.9 (46.3%) 4.5/5.2 (87.1%) 62. Paul George Phi SF/PF 67 31.9 19.1 4.5 5.3 2.6 1.7 0.4 2.5 15.2/6.8 (44.4%) 3.1/3.6 (85.7%) 63. Jakob Poeltl Tor C 68 30.1 14.0 2.7 10.3 0.0 0.9 1.4 2.0 9.8/6.1 (62.0%) 1.8/2.9 (62.4%) 64. RJ Barrett Tor SG/SF 69 34.2 22.3 4.7 6.2 1.8 0.7 0.4 2.8 17.5/8.2 (47.0%) 4.1/5.8 (72.0%) 65. Desmond Bane Mem SG/SF 69 31.6 19.1 4.6 5.4 2.6 1.1 0.5 2.5 15.4/7.0 (45.3%) 2.5/2.9 (85.6%) 66. Jonas Valanciunas Wsh C 81 23.7 13.5 2.3 9.1 0.3 0.5 0.9 1.7 9.6/5.4 (56.0%) 2.4/2.8 (85.6%) 67. Zach LaVine Chi SG/SF 65 34.5 23.3 4.3 4.5 3.0 0.8 0.3 2.7 16.9/8.3 (49.0%) 3.7/4.5 (82.8%) 68. Austin Reaves LAL SG/SF 76 33.9 16.6 5.2 3.9 2.3 1.0 0.3 2.2 12.4/5.8 (46.3%) 2.8/3.5 (80.8%) 69. Daniel Gafford Dal C 76 23.3 12.1 1.4 7.1 0.0 0.7 1.7 1.1 7.0/5.1 (72.5%) 1.9/2.7 (69.6%) 70. Jordan Poole Wsh PG/SG 78 29.1 18.3 4.6 2.4 2.7 1.3 0.3 2.8 14.7/6.3 (42.7%) 3.1/3.6 (85.8%) 71. Miles Bridges Cha SF/PF 71 34.8 19.2 3.4 7.1 2.3 0.8 0.6 1.8 15.7/7.0 (44.9%) 2.7/3.3 (82.3%) 72. Josh Giddey Chi PG/SG/SF 75 28.0 12.9 6.3 6.8 1.2 0.8 0.5 2.6 11.3/5.2 (46.0%) 1.5/2.0 (73.2%) 73. Cam Thomas Bkn SG/SF 67 35.7 27.8 3.4 3.6 3.0 0.7 0.2 2.5 20.5/9.4 (45.8%) 6.1/7.2 (85.9%) 74. Dejounte Murray NO PG/SG 63 33.1 17.7 6.4 5.8 1.8 1.8 0.4 2.8 16.3/6.5 (40.0%) 2.8/3.5 (82.3%) 75. D'Angelo Russell LAL PG/SG 75 30.4 15.6 5.8 3.0 2.5 0.9 0.2 2.0 12.7/5.6 (44.1%) 2.0/2.4 (83.7%) 76. Joel Embiid Phi C 50 36.3 30.9 4.8 10.7 1.0 0.8 1.6 4.1 21.2/10.1 (47.5%) 9.7/10.7 (90.8%) 77. John Collins Utah PF/C 70 28.5 16.5 1.9 8.3 1.3 0.9 0.9 1.9 11.7/6.2 (53.3%) 2.7/3.1 (86.2%) 78. Kristaps Porzingis Bos PF/C 56 30.4 21.4 2.1 7.9 2.2 1.0 1.7 1.4 14.9/7.2 (48.2%) 4.9/5.9 (82.4%) 79. P.J. Washington Dal PF 74 32.9 13.4 2.4 7.2 1.7 1.2 1.1 1.6 11.3/5.0 (44.2%) 1.8/2.4 (73.2%) 80. Tobias Harris Det SF/PF 73 32.8 15.2 2.7 6.6 1.4 0.9 0.8 1.3 12.3/5.8 (47.0%) 2.2/2.5 (87.1%) 81. Malcolm Brogdon Wsh PG/SG 65 27.9 15.9 4.0 4.6 1.5 0.6 0.3 1.7 12.0/5.7 (47.4%) 3.0/3.6 (84.2%) 82. Tyus Jones Phx PG 70 29.7 11.7 6.7 2.6 1.9 1.1 0.2 1.0 9.8/4.6 (47.5%) 0.7/0.8 (83.9%) 83. Bradley Beal Phx SG/SF 65 33.5 18.7 4.3 4.3 2.0 1.1 0.6 2.5 14.4/7.2 (49.9%) 2.3/2.9 (80.1%) 84. Jalen Duren Det C 72 27.4 11.6 2.2 10.7 0.0 0.5 1.3 2.0 7.4/4.7 (64.5%) 2.1/3.2 (67.1%) 85. Ivica Zubac LAC C 71 29.6 13.1 1.8 10.7 0.0 0.4 1.1 1.6 9.2/5.7 (61.8%) 1.7/2.8 (62.8%) 86. Jrue Holiday Bos PG/SG 72 32.3 13.5 4.8 4.8 2.0 0.9 0.5 1.8 11.0/5.0 (45.9%) 1.5/1.7 (86.8%) 87. Buddy Hield GS SG/SF 82 26.8 14.7 2.3 3.8 3.2 0.9 0.4 1.4 11.7/5.2 (44.6%) 1.0/1.1 (88.8%) 88. Nic Claxton Bkn C 70 27.6 11.0 2.2 8.8 0.1 0.7 1.6 1.3 7.4/4.8 (64.5%) 1.4/2.6 (51.9%) 89. Mark Williams Cha C 64 20.2 10.8 1.1 7.6 0.0 0.6 0.8 0.9 7.0/4.4 (62.9%) 2.0/2.7 (73.0%) 90. Keegan Murray Sac SF/PF 78 34.8 13.4 1.6 6.4 2.1 0.9 0.8 0.9 11.6/5.1 (44.2%) 1.1/1.4 (82.1%) 91. Norman Powell LAC SG/SF 73 30.9 19.8 1.9 3.0 3.1 0.9 0.3 1.6 14.1/6.9 (48.8%) 2.9/3.6 (83.0%) 92. OG Anunoby NY SF/PF 66 35.4 16.3 2.1 4.7 2.2 1.5 0.9 1.5 12.7/6.2 (48.7%) 1.8/2.3 (79.6%) 93. Brandon Ingram NO SF 59 36.2 24.0 5.9 5.9 2.1 0.9 0.7 3.5 19.2/9.1 (47.5%) 3.7/4.5 (82.6%) 94. Aaron Gordon Den PF 74 30.4 14.4 3.4 6.2 1.1 0.6 0.4 1.5 9.8/5.3 (54.0%) 2.7/3.8 (72.2%) 95. Malik Monk Sac SG/SF 73 26.8 15.5 4.6 3.2 2.2 0.7 0.5 1.6 12.0/5.5 (45.8%) 2.2/2.7 (82.9%) 96. Cameron Johnson Bkn SF/PF 68 31.7 16.9 2.6 4.5 3.0 1.0 0.4 1.0 12.3/5.8 (47.3%) 2.4/2.8 (86.8%) 97. Russell Westbrook Den PG 73 25.7 12.4 6.0 4.9 1.1 1.3 0.5 2.5 10.7/4.6 (42.7%) 2.2/3.4 (65.4%) 98. Anfernee Simons Por PG/SG 67 32.8 21.1 5.0 3.1 3.0 0.7 0.1 2.6 17.4/7.5 (43.0%) 3.2/3.5 (90.5%) 99. Jaden Ivey Det PG/SG 76 31.2 17.2 4.5 4.0 1.8 0.9 0.5 3.0 13.9/6.1 (43.8%) 3.3/4.5 (73.8%) 100. Clint Capela Atl C 74 24.1 10.7 1.2 9.9 0.0 0.6 1.2 0.9 8.0/4.7 (58.4%) 1.3/2.3 (58.4%) 101. Bobby Portis Mil PF 79 24.9 13.6 1.4 7.9 1.3 0.6 0.5 1.3 11.6/5.6 (48.4%) 1.1/1.4 (77.0%) 102. Naz Reid Min PF/C 78 25.3 13.6 1.5 5.5 1.9 0.8 0.9 1.4 10.5/5.0 (48.1%) 1.6/2.1 (78.6%) 103. Ayo Dosunmu Chi SG 77 30.6 12.5 4.0 3.5 1.4 0.8 0.5 1.4 9.6/4.9 (50.3%) 1.4/1.7 (79.8%) 104. Collin Sexton Utah PG/SG 74 27.6 18.0 4.1 2.6 1.7 0.7 0.2 2.3 12.8/6.2 (48.6%) 3.8/4.4 (87.3%) 105. Amen Thompson Hou SG/SF 70 27.5 12.0 2.7 7.7 0.4 1.4 0.9 1.8 8.6/4.6 (53.6%) 2.4/3.5 (69.8%) 106. Khris Middleton Mil SF 62 25.3 13.8 5.5 3.8 1.4 1.0 0.4 1.5 11.0/4.4 (39.6%) 3.7/3.8 (95.0%) 107. Brook Lopez Mil C 68 31.3 12.1 1.6 5.2 1.8 0.8 2.1 1.1 9.4/4.5 (48.2%) 1.2/1.6 (74.6%) 108. Dyson Daniels Atl PG/SG 75 26.2 9.1 2.8 4.1 0.9 2.1 0.6 1.3 8.3/3.7 (44.7%) 0.7/1.1 (63.3%) 109. Deni Avdija Por SF/PF 75 28.1 13.0 3.4 6.5 1.2 0.9 0.7 2.1 9.9/4.5 (45.7%) 2.7/3.5 (76.9%) 110. Deandre Ayton Por C 64 30.4 15.3 1.4 10.1 0.2 0.8 0.8 1.8 12.3/7.0 (56.8%) 1.1/1.5 (74.1%) 111. Kyle Kuzma Wsh SF/PF 71 30.4 19.1 3.1 6.3 1.8 0.5 0.5 2.6 17.0/7.5 (44.2%) 2.2/3.1 (72.3%) 112. Draymond Green GS PF/C 68 28.0 8.5 6.1 6.7 1.1 1.0 0.9 2.4 6.5/3.1 (47.7%) 1.2/1.8 (64.9%) 113. Immanuel Quickley Tor PG/SG 68 30.4 18.7 5.1 3.5 2.6 0.8 0.2 1.6 15.6/6.4 (40.8%) 3.3/3.8 (87.1%) 114. Payton Pritchard Bos PG 79 25.0 12.8 3.1 3.2 2.7 0.8 0.1 0.9 9.3/4.5 (47.8%) 1.0/1.2 (82.9%) 115. Chris Paul SA PG 64 27.3 9.7 7.6 3.9 1.5 1.3 0.1 1.5 8.1/3.5 (43.8%) 1.2/1.3 (93.1%) 116. Caris LeVert Cle SG/SF 72 26.9 12.8 4.5 3.5 1.6 1.0 0.5 1.5 9.9/4.6 (47.0%) 1.9/2.7 (73.4%) 117. Jabari Smith Jr. Hou PF/C 77 31.3 12.7 1.2 7.6 1.8 0.5 0.9 0.9 10.4/4.5 (43.3%) 1.9/2.3 (84.6%) 118. Jonathan Kuminga GS PF 74 27.0 16.2 2.1 4.8 1.0 0.9 0.7 1.8 12.7/6.2 (48.6%) 2.8/4.1 (66.9%) 119. Jalen Suggs Orl PG/SG 70 28.8 14.3 3.5 3.6 2.1 1.5 0.8 2.4 11.5/4.9 (42.8%) 2.3/2.7 (85.4%) 120. Jeremy Sochan SA PF 71 29.9 13.6 3.0 7.5 0.7 1.0 0.6 1.9 11.5/5.4 (46.9%) 2.1/3.0 (70.8%) 121. Jerami Grant Por PF 68 33.0 17.8 2.5 3.6 2.1 0.9 0.9 1.7 14.1/5.9 (42.2%) 3.9/4.8 (81.8%) 122. Mike Conley Min PG 74 26.3 10.1 5.0 2.8 2.1 1.3 0.2 1.3 8.0/3.3 (40.8%) 1.5/1.6 (90.9%) 123. Klay Thompson Dal SG/SF 73 30.4 16.6 2.2 3.6 3.4 0.7 0.5 1.4 14.3/5.9 (41.6%) 1.4/1.5 (91.6%) 124. Andrew Wiggins GS SF/PF 71 28.4 15.6 2.1 4.5 1.9 0.9 0.7 1.2 12.2/5.6 (45.9%) 2.6/3.5 (75.3%) 125. Dereck Lively II Dal C 70 24.4 9.2 1.8 7.5 0.0 0.7 1.6 1.1 5.6/3.9 (70.3%) 1.3/2.2 (60.1%) 126. Terry Rozier Mia PG/SG 70 29.8 15.1 4.0 3.7 2.2 0.8 0.4 1.6 13.0/5.5 (42.4%) 2.0/2.4 (86.6%) 127. Kelly Olynyk Tor PF/C 75 18.5 11.5 2.7 4.7 1.9 1.5 0.4 1.5 4.8/3.3 (68.8%) 3.0/3.2 (93.8%) 128. Donte DiVincenzo Min SG 75 27.7 11.8 3.3 3.6 2.7 1.4 0.4 1.6 10.2/4.1 (40.5%) 0.8/1.1 (75.2%) 129. Bogdan Bogdanovic Atl SG/SF 72 29.3 15.3 2.8 3.7 2.8 1.1 0.3 1.6 12.6/5.3 (42.1%) 1.8/2.0 (92.4%) 130. Nick Richards Cha C 70 26.2 10.6 1.3 9.1 0.0 0.4 1.5 1.5 6.0/3.9 (65.0%) 2.8/4.0 (71.8%) 131. Herbert Jones NO SF/PF 74 30.9 10.7 2.3 3.6 1.2 1.7 0.7 1.5 7.9/3.9 (50.2%) 1.6/2.1 (75.6%) 132. Trey Murphy III NO SG/SF 70 30.9 15.9 2.2 4.5 2.7 1.1 0.6 1.1 12.4/5.4 (43.6%) 2.5/2.9 (86.2%) 133. Christian Braun Den SG 80 28.6 11.5 1.8 4.5 1.0 0.9 0.6 1.1 8.2/4.4 (53.4%) 1.9/2.6 (74.3%) 134. Royce O'Neale Phx SF 78 26.4 9.3 2.4 5.4 2.2 0.9 0.6 1.0 7.7/3.3 (42.6%) 0.6/0.8 (74.7%) 135. Isaiah Hartenstein OKC C 63 28.6 10.1 3.6 10.9 0.1 1.0 1.3 1.7 7.3/4.3 (58.8%) 1.5/2.3 (64.8%) 136. Zach Edey Mem C 65 24.8 14.4 1.0 7.7 0.2 0.9 1.6 1.7 10.4/6.1 (58.5%) 2.0/3.0 (69.1%) 137. Santi Aldama Mem SF/PF/C 69 25.7 11.6 2.5 6.5 1.6 0.7 0.6 1.2 9.3/4.6 (49.0%) 1.0/1.4 (73.3%) 138. Jusuf Nurkic Phx C 69 26.0 10.4 2.5 10.4 0.6 1.0 0.8 2.4 7.9/3.7 (47.0%) 2.3/3.5 (65.8%) 139. Ausar Thompson Det SF/PF 66 32.6 11.8 2.4 8.3 0.5 1.4 1.2 1.8 9.8/4.9 (49.8%) 1.5/2.4 (61.5%) 140. Kelly Oubre Jr. Phi SG/SF 70 31.2 14.4 1.5 5.2 1.5 1.3 0.6 1.3 12.2/5.4 (44.3%) 2.1/2.9 (74.2%) 141. Bennedict Mathurin Ind SG/SF 70 31.6 17.4 2.0 5.5 1.6 0.7 0.4 2.0 12.8/5.9 (45.8%) 4.1/5.0 (83.5%) 142. Chet Holmgren OKC C 47 44.1 25.9 3.5 13.1 2.3 0.9 3.8 3.1 17.9/9.3 (51.8%) 5.0/6.4 (78.3%) 143. T.J. McConnell Ind PG 70 19.4 10.7 4.8 2.7 0.2 1.2 0.2 1.6 8.7/4.9 (56.6%) 0.8/1.0 (76.4%) 144. Trayce Jackson-Davis GS PF/C 72 20.9 9.8 1.9 6.2 0.0 0.4 1.1 0.9 6.4/4.3 (66.5%) 1.2/2.2 (57.0%) 145. Rui Hachimura LAL SF/PF 70 29.8 13.1 1.5 5.0 1.5 0.8 0.5 0.7 9.8/5.0 (51.2%) 1.5/1.9 (78.2%) 146. Grayson Allen Phx PG/SG 74 29.0 12.4 2.4 3.5 2.5 0.9 0.4 1.2 8.7/4.0 (45.7%) 1.9/2.2 (85.7%) 147. Jaime Jaquez Jr. Mia SG/SF 74 26.7 12.3 2.7 4.7 0.9 1.2 0.3 1.6 9.9/4.6 (46.1%) 2.2/2.8 (77.5%) 148. Keldon Johnson SA SF/PF 70 27.6 14.4 2.2 5.4 1.5 0.8 0.3 1.2 11.6/5.3 (45.3%) 2.4/3.1 (77.4%) 149. Gary Trent Jr. Mil SG 70 27.7 12.1 1.4 2.4 2.3 1.1 0.3 0.7 10.2/4.3 (42.2%) 1.2/1.5 (84.7%) 150. Onyeka Okongwu Atl C 69 24.9 10.9 1.4 6.9 0.3 0.6 1.0 0.9 7.4/4.3 (57.6%) 2.0/2.6 (78.3%) 151. Keyonte George Utah PG/SG 72 30.1 15.1 5.1 3.1 2.4 0.7 0.1 3.0 12.6/5.1 (40.4%) 2.6/3.0 (84.7%) 152. Alexandre Sarr Wsh PF/C 70 26.8 11.1 1.6 6.4 1.0 0.8 1.7 1.6 9.8/4.1 (41.5%) 1.9/2.7 (72.0%) 153. Luguentz Dort OKC SG/SF 75 29.1 10.8 1.7 4.2 2.0 1.1 0.7 0.8 8.8/3.6 (41.2%) 1.5/1.9 (79.6%) 154. Stephon Castle SA PG/SG 70 28.2 13.5 3.8 2.9 1.2 1.2 0.6 2.0 11.4/4.8 (42.5%) 2.7/3.6 (75.0%) 155. Kawhi Leonard LAC SF/PF 40 41.6 29.0 4.5 7.6 2.5 1.9 0.8 2.1 20.8/10.8 (52.2%) 4.9/5.5 (88.2%) 156. Brandin Podziemski GS PG/SG 73 27.8 9.4 3.9 5.8 1.2 0.9 0.4 1.3 8.7/3.7 (42.3%) 0.9/1.3 (71.5%) 157. De'Andre Hunter Atl SF/PF 69 27.5 16.6 1.3 3.8 2.1 0.7 0.2 1.3 11.9/5.6 (47.1%) 3.2/3.7 (86.6%) 158. Al Horford Bos PF/C 67 27.2 9.0 2.5 5.7 2.0 0.7 0.9 0.9 6.8/3.3 (48.9%) 0.4/0.4 (90.8%) 159. Jordan Clarkson Utah SG/SF 68 28.5 16.3 4.3 3.7 1.7 0.7 0.1 2.4 14.3/5.7 (40.3%) 3.0/3.6 (83.8%) 160. Bilal Coulibaly Wsh SG/SF 70 32.5 10.7 2.6 5.0 1.0 1.3 0.8 1.7 8.7/3.8 (43.8%) 2.1/2.8 (75.5%) 161. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Orl SG/SF 76 30.8 9.4 2.1 2.4 1.6 1.5 0.6 0.9 7.6/3.2 (42.7%) 1.3/1.4 (89.4%) 162. Scoot Henderson Por PG 70 29.0 14.6 5.6 3.2 1.3 0.9 0.2 3.5 12.7/5.2 (40.9%) 2.8/3.5 (81.2%) 163. Tari Eason Hou SF/PF 65 21.8 10.2 1.1 6.3 0.8 1.7 0.9 1.0 8.7/4.1 (46.8%) 1.3/1.8 (73.3%) 164. Max Strus Cle SG/SF 67 34.3 13.4 3.8 4.9 2.7 0.9 0.3 1.6 11.4/4.8 (41.9%) 1.2/1.4 (81.3%) 165. Andre Drummond Phi C 76 19.7 8.5 0.6 9.2 0.1 1.3 0.5 1.5 6.3/3.4 (54.2%) 1.6/2.9 (56.8%) 166. Harrison Barnes SA PF 81 29.7 12.3 1.6 4.1 1.6 0.5 0.1 0.9 8.4/4.0 (47.9%) 2.7/3.3 (81.4%) 167. Malik Beasley Det SG 79 26.0 12.9 1.5 3.1 3.0 0.7 0.1 0.8 10.6/4.5 (43.1%) 0.7/1.0 (71.7%) 168. Jared McCain Phi SG 88 16.9 8.8 1.7 2.3 1.3 0.6 0.2 1.2 6.9/3.1 (44.8%) 1.3/1.4 (88.1%) 169. Wendell Carter Jr. Orl C 68 26.1 9.9 2.1 7.6 0.8 0.8 0.5 1.1 7.0/3.6 (51.6%) 1.9/2.7 (71.6%) 170. Obi Toppin Ind PF 79 20.2 10.0 1.7 3.7 1.2 0.6 0.5 0.7 7.2/3.9 (54.4%) 0.9/1.1 (82.8%) 171. Ronald Holland II Det SF 70 20.4 7.9 1.2 4.4 0.7 0.7 0.6 1.1 7.2/3.2 (44.3%) 0.9/1.2 (78.6%) 172. Zaccharie Risacher Atl PF/SF 70 26.9 13.0 1.8 4.3 1.4 0.9 0.8 1.5 11.4/4.8 (42.5%) 1.9/2.5 (75.1%) 173. Alex Caruso OKC PG/SG 70 23.0 7.1 2.7 3.2 1.2 1.7 0.8 1.1 6.2/2.7 (43.1%) 0.6/0.9 (72.3%) 174. Donovan Clingan Por C 65 21.5 8.5 1.2 6.7 0.2 0.6 2.4 1.3 6.6/3.6 (54.9%) 1.1/1.7 (66.8%) 175. Bojan Bogdanovic Bkn SF/PF 64 33.0 20.0 2.2 3.7 2.8 0.7 0.1 2.2 15.1/7.0 (46.2%) 3.2/3.8 (82.9%) 176. Gradey Dick Tor SG/SF 70 30.9 15.2 1.9 3.0 2.3 0.9 0.2 1.4 12.4/5.3 (42.5%) 2.3/2.6 (89.3%) 177. Jaden McDaniels Min SF 73 30.2 10.5 1.7 3.6 1.2 1.0 0.7 1.2 9.0/4.2 (46.9%) 0.9/1.2 (72.7%) 178. Corey Kispert Wsh SG/SF 79 27.6 12.4 1.8 3.2 2.1 0.6 0.2 1.2 10.0/4.5 (45.0%) 1.3/1.7 (77.8%) 179. Shaedon Sharpe Por SG/SF 63 32.5 16.9 2.7 4.2 1.9 0.9 0.3 2.2 14.1/6.0 (42.3%) 3.2/3.9 (81.0%) 180. Marcus Smart Mem PG/SG 63 25.9 11.1 4.7 2.8 1.8 1.6 0.4 2.4 9.2/3.7 (40.0%) 1.9/2.3 (79.7%) 181. Scotty Pippen Jr. Mem PG/SG 62 22.4 10.8 4.7 3.1 1.1 1.3 0.4 2.1 8.4/4.1 (48.0%) 1.6/2.2 (72.5%) 182. Kevin Huerter Sac SG/SF 70 25.4 10.5 2.4 3.5 2.0 0.9 0.4 1.0 9.0/4.0 (45.1%) 0.6/0.8 (74.1%) 183. Moritz Wagner Orl C 74 18.5 11.7 1.4 4.8 0.7 0.7 0.4 1.5 7.7/4.3 (55.7%) 2.4/3.1 (76.6%) 184. Spencer Dinwiddie Dal PG/SG 76 23.9 9.5 3.8 2.2 1.5 0.6 0.3 0.9 7.2/3.0 (41.0%) 2.1/2.6 (83.3%) 185. Dorian Finney-Smith Bkn SF/PF 71 29.2 9.7 1.7 4.5 2.1 0.9 0.5 1.0 7.9/3.5 (44.6%) 0.6/1.0 (67.1%) 186. Jalen Smith Chi PF/C 71 18.2 9.9 0.9 6.0 1.2 0.4 0.8 0.8 7.1/3.7 (51.9%) 1.4/1.8 (75.1%) 187. Cason Wallace OKC SG 76 23.5 6.8 1.8 2.9 1.0 1.3 0.6 0.6 6.0/2.7 (44.7%) 0.3/0.4 (86.8%) 188. Andrew Nembhard Ind PG/SG 70 26.3 9.2 4.5 2.4 0.8 1.1 0.1 1.6 7.9/3.7 (46.7%) 1.0/1.2 (84.5%) 189. Goga Bitadze Orl C 68 18.9 6.9 1.6 5.8 0.1 0.7 1.4 1.1 4.5/2.8 (62.7%) 1.2/1.7 (71.0%) 190. Robert Williams III Por C 63 19.7 8.2 1.4 6.5 0.1 0.9 1.6 0.9 4.8/3.5 (73.0%) 1.2/1.5 (81.6%) 191. Bruce Brown Tor SG/SF 67 28.3 11.0 3.0 4.3 0.8 1.0 0.3 1.3 8.8/4.2 (48.0%) 1.7/2.1 (81.7%) 192. Duncan Robinson Mia SF 70 26.1 12.2 2.5 2.5 2.8 0.6 0.2 1.1 10.0/4.3 (43.0%) 0.9/1.1 (84.4%) 193. Kyle Anderson GS SF/PF 76 19.1 6.0 3.3 3.5 0.4 0.9 0.6 0.8 5.3/2.4 (44.5%) 0.9/1.4 (69.4%) 194. Peyton Watson Den SF/PF 77 22.8 8.1 1.2 3.4 0.7 0.7 1.1 0.8 6.5/3.1 (47.6%) 1.3/1.8 (71.3%) 195. Yves Missi NO C 68 23.6 8.7 1.2 6.7 0.0 0.5 1.4 1.2 6.8/3.5 (51.3%) 1.8/2.7 (65.7%) 196. Isaiah Stewart Det PF/C 67 25.7 8.4 1.7 6.6 0.7 0.5 1.1 1.3 6.3/3.2 (50.3%) 1.3/1.7 (81.6%) 197. Nickeil Alexander-Walker Min SG 76 23.1 8.8 2.4 2.4 1.6 0.8 0.5 1.3 6.7/3.2 (47.6%) 0.8/1.1 (77.3%) 198. Derrick Jones Jr. LAC SF 72 26.3 10.0 1.0 3.7 1.2 1.1 0.5 1.1 7.7/3.8 (49.4%) 1.3/1.7 (79.1%) 199. Aaron Nesmith Ind SF 69 26.5 11.2 1.3 4.1 1.5 0.8 0.5 0.9 7.8/3.9 (50.4%) 1.7/2.2 (80.6%) 200. Miles McBride NY PG 70 24.3 10.3 2.4 2.2 2.0 0.9 0.2 0.8 8.1/3.7 (45.6%) 1.0/1.1 (89.0%)