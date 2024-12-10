Open Extended Reactions

While the fantasy football season has entered its playoffs, rendering a good portion of participants as frustrated onlookers, the fantasy basketball season remains in its early stages.

We have months to go, and already we have seen so many intriguing fantasy performances from players young and old. It is not too late to play!

Check out ESPN's fantasy basketball midseason draft kit and get into the game!

Here are a few hints on players you should and should not be drafting at expected value.

Do Draft

James Harden, PG/SG, LA Clippers: Let's hear it for the older players still thriving! There aren't many carrying fantasy rosters these days, but Harden leads the way. He deserves featured notice since he was a third-round pick in ESPN average live drafts, and he has been among the top 10 fantasy standard (points) league scorers all season long. Harden desired major usage like the good old days, and with SF/PF Paul George off to the 76ers and SF/PF Kawhi Leonard out with a knee injury, Harden has it, just like in his Rockets days. He has raised his production in most categories, even in his age-35 campaign. Harden is again worthy of a latter first-round selection in midseason drafts. Look for his surprising scoring buddy SG/SF Norman Powell in the middle rounds, too!