The 2024-25 NBA season is finally here and teams are tipping it off in style.
On ring night, the Boston Celtics keep it simple against the New York Knicks. The Toronto Raptors will wear their purple Classic Edition uniforms against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The LA Clippers' new era at Intuit Dome coincides with the team donning brand-new threads against the Phoenix Suns.
Here's a look at the season-opening uniforms for each NBA team:
Atlanta Hawks
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Red
Pants: Red
They all count from here!— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 18, 2024
Be there @StateFarmArena for Opening Night presented by @StateFarm
Boston Celtics
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Green
Pants: Green
Brooklyn Nets
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Charlotte Hornets
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Chicago Bulls
Uniform edition: Statement
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Cleveland Cavaliers
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Pants: White
#LETEMKNOW #LETEMKNOW #LETEMKNOW pic.twitter.com/9ekzlXiwuJ— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 22, 2024
Dallas Mavericks
Uniform edition: Statement
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Navy
Denver Nuggets
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Detroit Pistons
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Officially back this week...— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 21, 2024
Grab your tickets via @Ticketmaster now! https://t.co/YAEb5GbEzc pic.twitter.com/0lVFm4NtVy
Golden State Warriors
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Blue
The Dubs' jersey lineup's out-game day looks locked in— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 21, 2024
Shop with @rakuten to score 20% Cash Back ➡️ https://t.co/odTKJFWc8v pic.twitter.com/mfeTYw0WTl
Houston Rockets
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Red
Pants: Red
Indiana Pacers
Uniform edition: Statement
Jersey: Yellow
Pants: Yellow
LA Clippers
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Navy
Mann, the new uniforms look great 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/dgMORQS32D— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 1, 2024
Los Angeles Lakers
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Gold
Pants: Gold
Memphis Grizzlies
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Miami Heat
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Milwaukee Bucks
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Minnesota Timberwolves
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Pants: White
opening night threads. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/LnjGNYqAlm— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 22, 2024
New Orleans Pelicans
Uniform edition: Statement
Jersey: Red
Pants: Red
New York Knicks
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Pants: White
it's GAME WEEK. knicks vibes are 🆙📈👆 pic.twitter.com/a8YkYhfSfJ— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 21, 2024
Oklahoma City Thunder
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Blue
Orlando Magic
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
🔵 monochrome pic.twitter.com/54QDPTJTaw— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 2, 2024
Philadelphia 76ers
Uniform edition: Icon
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Blue
Phoenix Suns
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Portland Trail Blazers
Uniform edition: Statement
Jersey: Red
Pants: Red
Sacramento Kings
Uniform Edition: Icon
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
San Antonio Spurs
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Toronto Raptors
Uniform edition: Classic
Jersey: Purple
Pants: Purple
Utah Jazz
Uniform edition: Statement
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Washington Wizards
Uniform edition: Association
Jersey: White
Pants: White