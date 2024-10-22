        <
          Every NBA team's jersey for 2024 season-opening games

          Inside the Celtics' quest for a historic 19th banner (2:55)

          Kendrick Perkins explains what it's going to take from the Boston Celtics if they are to capture a historic 19th NBA championship. (2:55)

          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNOct 22, 2024, 02:53 PM

          The 2024-25 NBA season is finally here and teams are tipping it off in style.

          On ring night, the Boston Celtics keep it simple against the New York Knicks. The Toronto Raptors will wear their purple Classic Edition uniforms against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The LA Clippers' new era at Intuit Dome coincides with the team donning brand-new threads against the Phoenix Suns.

          Here's a look at the season-opening uniforms for each NBA team:

          Atlanta Hawks

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Red

          Boston Celtics

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Green

          Brooklyn Nets

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Charlotte Hornets

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Chicago Bulls

          Uniform edition: Statement

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Cleveland Cavaliers

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Dallas Mavericks

          Uniform edition: Statement

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Navy

          Denver Nuggets

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Detroit Pistons

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Golden State Warriors

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: Blue

          Houston Rockets

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Red

          Indiana Pacers

          Uniform edition: Statement

          Jersey: Yellow

          Pants: Yellow

          LA Clippers

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Navy

          Los Angeles Lakers

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Gold

          Pants: Gold

          Memphis Grizzlies

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Miami Heat

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Milwaukee Bucks

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Minnesota Timberwolves

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New Orleans Pelicans

          Uniform edition: Statement

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Red

          New York Knicks

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Oklahoma City Thunder

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: Blue

          Orlando Magic

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Philadelphia 76ers

          Uniform edition: Icon

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: Blue

          Phoenix Suns

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Portland Trail Blazers

          Uniform edition: Statement

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Red

          Sacramento Kings

          Uniform Edition: Icon

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          San Antonio Spurs

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Toronto Raptors

          Uniform edition: Classic

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: Purple

          Utah Jazz

          Uniform edition: Statement

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Washington Wizards

          Uniform edition: Association

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White