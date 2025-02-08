Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star LeBron James was ruled out of Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers because of left ankle soreness, the team announced.

Newly acquired star Luka Doncic was out because of a left calf strain. Doncic is targeting making his Lakers debut when L.A. hosts the Utah Jazz on Monday, a source familiar with Doncic's plans told ESPN. Center Mark Williams, whom L.A. acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in a separate deal, was also ruled out, with coach JJ Redick saying the trade is still "pending."

It was James' fourth missed game this season. He is averaging 24.5 points on 51.6% shooting (39.1% from 3), 9.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds in this, his 22nd season. James scored a season-high 42 points on 14-for-25 shooting with 17 rebounds and eight assists in the Lakers' win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. It was the first time James topped the 40-point plateau since turning 40 years old in December.

The Lakers have won four straight games and 10 of their past 12 to move up to No. 5 in the Western Conference standings. Indiana, which has won seven of its last 10, is No. 4 in the Eastern Conference and coming off a 119-112 win over the LA Clippers on Thursday.