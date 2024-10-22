Check out some of Aaron Gordon's best highlights from last season as he agrees to a 4-year, $133 million extension with the Nuggets. (1:57)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon agreed to a four-year, $133 million contract extension, Klutch Sports' Calvin Andrews and Rich Paul, and Elise Gordon, told ESPN.

The deal, which includes a player option in 2028-29 and a trade kicker, comes via the forward opting in on his $23 million salary for 2025-26 then adding three additional years at his maximum salary, including bonuses.

It allows the Nuggets to secure one of the best role players in the league and a critical member of Denver's 2023 championship team.

After losing key cog Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency to the Orlando Magic this summer, it was imperative for Denver to keep Gordon long term.

Gordon averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 55.6% from the field in 2023-24.

After spending the first 6½ years of his career in Orlando, Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets at the 2021 trade deadline. His versatile two-way ability made him the final part of Denver's championship puzzle, alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Gordon developed instant chemistry with Jokic.

Gordon, 29, enters his 11th NBA season with a new jersey number. He changed from No. 50 to No. 32 to honor his older brother Drew Gordon, who died in a car accident in May.