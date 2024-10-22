Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 NBA season begins Tuesday, but before the games begin, several teams signed notable players to contract extensions on the final day of the offseason.

Earlier this summer, four players drafted in the 2021 class -- Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Orlando Magic big man Franz Wagner -- signed extensions for maximum deals worth five years, $225 million.

With so few teams projected to have significant salary cap space next season amid new restrictions due to the collective bargaining agreement, Monday's signings included other top young players locking in guaranteed money instead of waiting until free agency.

We also saw one key veteran sign a new extension on Monday with a team looking to return to the NBA Finals.

ESPN NBA Insider Kevin Pelton reacts to Monday's key deals and what they mean for their teams ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Jump to a deal:

Rockets sign top duo | Murphy nets new Pelicans deal

Suggs agrees to Magic extension | Gordon deal secures Nuggets core

Johnson, Hawks agree to extension | GSW's Moody agrees to new 3-year deal

Kispert, Wizards agree to 4-year extension