Which NBA players will win the top awards in 2024-25? After earning his third MVP in four seasons, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has stiff competition that includes stars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic looking for their first Michael Jordan Trophy.

Among the rookies, Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey and Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard have the preseason buzz with No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher surprisingly flying under the radar.

And what awards can Victor Wembanyama win after a stellar rookie season? The San Antonio Spurs sensation should be in the mix for a lot of accolades, especially Defensive Player of the Year -- and remarkably even for the Most Improved Player.

We asked NBA insiders Bobby Marks, Chris Herring and Jeremy Woo to rank their top two choices for each of the NBA's six major awards (including Sixth Man and Coach of the Year), with NBA analyst Neil Paine detailing one sleeper pick to watch this season.

