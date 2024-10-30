Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins debate whether they are higher on the Lakers or the Suns right now. (2:38)

We're a little over a week into the 2024-25 NBA season and a lot has happened since the preseason.

The Boston Celtics are already looking like the front-runners in the East after a dominant performance against the New York Knicks on opening night that was highlighted by raising their 18th championship banner and a barrage of league-tying 3-pointers.

In the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder have started out hot, led by MVP contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets are already falling short of expectations behind reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

In addition to our weekly rankings, our NBA insiders chose a newcomer -- defined by a rookie, offseason addition or new coach -- who has made an impact already for each team. From JJ Redick's coaching debut in Los Angeles to Klay Thompson's revitalized 3-point shooting in Dallas, these are the 30 players and coaches who impressed in the first week of the season.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Michael Wright, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk, Chris Herring and Kevin Pelton) think teams belong this season.

Previous rankings: Preseason

1. Boston Celtics

2024-25 record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: @ IND (Oct. 30), @ CHA (Nov. 1), @ CHA (Nov. 1), @ ATL (Nov. 4)

In a sign of how much continuity the defending champions have had from last season to this season, there is only one option for a "newcomer" on the roster: rookie guard Baylor Scheierman, who played eight minutes against Washington last week but otherwise has been a spectator. It was noteworthy that Monday night against the Bucks, with Sam Hauser hurt, coach Joe Mazzulla chose to go with second-year forward Jordan Walsh over Scheierman in the first half. -- Tim Bontemps

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

2024-25 record: 3-0

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: vs. SA (Oct. 30), @ POR (Nov. 1), @ LAC (Nov. 2), vs. ORL (Nov. 4)

Though center Isaiah Hartenstein's Thunder debut will be delayed at least a month because of a broken left hand, guard Alex Caruso has fit seamlessly with Oklahoma City's second unit. Caruso has scored a total of only five points during the Thunder's 3-0 start, but he has made exactly the kind of major impact that was anticipated when acquired in a summer trade for Josh Giddey. Caruso, an All-Defensive selection the past two seasons, has averaged 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 20.7 minutes. The Thunder have given up only 84.2 points per 100 possessions with Caruso on the court. He has a plus-29.0 net rating, the best of Oklahoma City's rotation players. -- Tim MacMahon

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

2024-25 record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: vs. LAL (Oct. 30), vs. ORL (Nov. 1), @ MIL (Nov. 2), vs. MIL (Nov. 4)

Ty Jerome isn't technically a newcomer, having signed in the summer of 2023, but it feels as if he is. Jerome played in only the Cavs' first two games last season before sitting out the rest of 2023-24 because of an ankle injury. Through Cleveland's 4-0 start, the 6-foot-5 guard has made the most of his spot in coach Kenny Atkinson's 10-man rotation, averaging 10.8 points (on 62.5% shooting and 50% from 3), 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 14.3 minutes. Cleveland is the seventh team to hold Jerome's rights since he was drafted in 2019. Maybe he has finally found a home. -- Dave McMenamin

4. Dallas Mavericks

2024-25 record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: vs. HOU (Oct. 31), vs. ORL (Nov. 3), vs. IND (Nov. 4)

Klay Thompson continues to be one of the NBA's premier perimeter shooters after the amicable separation with his Splash Brother, Stephen Curry. Thompson anticipated getting a lot of good looks playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in Dallas, and he hasn't been disappointed during the first week of the season. He shot 45.5% from 3-point range on 11 attempts per game during the Mavs' 3-1 start, averaging 19.7 points. Thompson has stated his determination "to get rid of that notion that I'm not the same defender as I once was," and he's also off to a strong start on that end of the court. The Mavs have a 112.7 defensive efficiency with Thompson on the court this season (101.9 when he is off). -- MacMahon

5. Minnesota Timberwolves

2024-25 record: 2-2

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. DEN (Nov. 1), @ SA (Nov. 2), vs. CHA (Nov. 4)

It took only two games for the Wolves to see the potential behind pairing Julius Randle with All-Star Anthony Edwards. Randle scored 33 points on 13-of-17 shooting against the Kings last Thursday, joining Edwards as the first pair of Wolves teammates with 30 points and five 3s in a game. Randle's chemistry with Edwards will be key for Minnesota as it attempts to repeat the success of last season with a roster without Karl-Anthony Towns. -- Jamal Collier

6. Los Angeles Lakers

2024-25 record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ CLE (Oct. 30), @ TOR (Nov. 1), @ DET (Nov. 4)

As encouraging as the 3-0 start to JJ Redick's coaching career was -- becoming the first Lakers coach since Phil Jackson in 2010 to start a season that well -- his response to L.A.'s first loss might have been an even bigger indicator of success. "If there's one thing to nitpick, it's probably me," Redick said after the Lakers failed to protect an 18-point lead in Monday's 109-105 loss to Phoenix. "I think it's on all of us, not just him," Anthony Davis said defending Redick. He added the loss fell on the entire team but noted they were all "pretty pissed." -- McMenamin

7. Phoenix Suns

2024-25 record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: @ LAC (Oct. 31), vs. POR (Nov. 2), vs. PHI (Nov. 4)

After trying out Devin Booker and Bradley Beal as point guards at times last season, Phoenix signed Tyus Jones to a bargain one-year, $3.3 million deal in the offseason to play the position. In the early going, the 28-year-old Duke product is producing, averaging 10.0 points on 48.5% shooting (37.5% from 3), while ranking in the top 20 in the league in both assists (6.0) and steals (1.8). -- McMenamin

8. New York Knicks

2024-25 record: 1-2

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: @ MIA (Oct. 30), @ DET (Nov. 1), @ HOU (Nov. 4)

We could cite the bench contributions of someone such as Cameron Payne or even rookie backup center Ariel Hukporti, who has been useful with New York having two injured big men (Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson) on the roster. But Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges -- averaging a combined 34 points and 19 boards through three games -- were always going to be the most impactful newcomers with this group. How they gel with their teammates probably will dictate whether the Knicks can make a run to the conference finals and beyond. -- Chris Herring

9. Memphis Grizzlies

2024-25 record: 2-2

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: vs. BKN (Oct. 30), vs. MIL (Oct. 31), @ PHI (Nov. 2), @ BKN (Nov. 4)

A preseason hamstring injury to Jaren Jackson Jr., who has now returned to the lineup, provided center Jay Huff an opportunity -- and he ran with it. Having spent time previously with the Lakers, Wizards and Nuggets, the fourth-year center received an upgrade Monday to a new four-year standard contract. Huff certainly earned it, averaging 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while connecting on 58.8% from 3-point range. Huff scored a career-high 18 points Saturday against Orlando. Undrafted in 2021, Huff appears to be yet another Memphis development success story that will serve as insurance in case of frontcourt injuries. -- Michael Wright

10. Orlando Magic

2024-25 record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: @ CHI (Oct. 30), @ CLE (Nov. 1), @ DAL (Nov. 3), @ OKC (Nov. 4)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's offensive numbers aren't popping off of the page, but his offensive production is not top of mind after a 50-point performance from Paolo Banchero. The Magic are currently eighth in the league in defense and Caldwell-Pope's contributions on that end, such as taking on the opponents' toughest offensive player, has led Orlando to its 3-1 start. It's exactly what the Magic envisioned from the 12th-year veteran when they acquired him in the offseason from the Nuggets. Perhaps his biggest impact can be seen in the void he left on the 1-2 Nuggets. -- Kendra Andrews

11. Golden State Warriors

2024-25 record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: vs. NO (Oct. 30), @ HOU (Nov. 2), @ WAS (Nov. 4)

The Warriors acquired Buddy Hield in an effort to help replace the scoring they lost when Klay Thompson left for Dallas. So far, he's given the Warriors the scoring boost off the bench they've been wanting. Through his first four games of the season, Hield is averaging 19 points per game and is shooting 52% from both the floor and beyond the 3-point arc. He scored 22 points and hit five 3s in 15 minutes in his Warriors debut, followed that up with 27 points and seven 3s in 20 minutes in his next game out against Utah and led the team with 28 points against the Pelicans and shot 63.6% from 3. With this week's rash of ailments affecting Andrew Wiggins and De'Anthony Melton (back injuries), as well as Stephen Curry's ankle sprain, the Warriors will need to lean more on Hield's production. -- Andrews

12. Philadelphia 76ers

2024-25 record: 1-2

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: vs. DET (Oct. 30), vs. MEM (Nov. 2), @ PHX (Nov. 4)

Andre Drummond came to Philadelphia this summer knowing that he would get plenty of playing time as the primary backup for Joel Embiid. And now, with Embiid's continued absence with a knee injury, it turns out Drummond instantly has all the time he could ask for. The 13-year veteran is averaging 10 points and 13 rebounds through Philadelphia's first three games. -- Bontemps

13. Denver Nuggets

2024-25 record: 2-2

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: @ MIN (Nov. 1), vs. UTAH (Nov. 2), vs. TOR (Nov. 4)

It was a rough first two games for Russell Westbrook. Added in the offseason to lead the bench, Westbrook shot 2-for-18, including 1-for-9 from 3, in the first two losses of the season to the Thunder and Clippers. But the Nuggets didn't bring on Westbrook for his shooting -- though they might need it. Instead, Westbrook brings energy, rebounding, pace and defense. He had five rebounds and five assists in their loss to the Thunder. In the overtime win at Toronto, Westbrook went 3-for-7 with nine points, four rebounds and three assists and had a season-high 22 points in the Nuggets' overtime win against the Nets. Still, it will take some time for this Nuggets team to mesh with Christian Braun being full-time starter, and Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther playing bigger bench roles. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

14. Milwaukee Bucks

2024-25 record: 1-3

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: @ MEM (Oct. 31), vs. CLE (Nov. 2), @ CLE (Nov. 4)

In the team's season opener against Philadelphia, Gary Trent Jr. took on the assignment of guarding point guard Tyrese Maxey and was up to the task. Milwaukee's defense held Maxey to 25 points on 31 shots while Trent added 11 points himself, helping lead the Bucks to a win. It's their only victory of the season, however, and they've struggled to recapture their opening night performance in losses to the Bulls, Nets and Celtics. -- Collier

15. New Orleans Pelicans

2024-25 record: 2-2

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ GS (Oct. 30), vs. IND (Nov. 1), vs. ATL (Nov. 3), vs. POR (Nov. 4)

Despite struggling with his shooting (4-of-15), Dejounte Murray powered a Pelicans offense temporarily without Zion Williamson due to illness in their opening win, coming within two rebounds of a triple-double in his debut in New Orleans. Alas, that was the last time we'll see Murray on the court for a while, as a broken bone in his left hand required surgery and will sideline him 4-to-6 weeks. Without Murray and newly extended Trey Murphy III, sidelined by a hamstring strain, New Orleans was outscored by 20 points in a two-game split in Portland over the weekend. -- Kevin Pelton

16. LA Clippers

2024-25 record: 2-1

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. POR (Oct. 30), vs. PHX (Oct. 31), vs. OKC (Nov. 2), vs. SA (Nov. 4)

Jeff Van Gundy joined the Clippers as Ty Lue's lead assistant after serving as a consultant last season with Boston. Van Gundy's impact has been massive, with the Clippers' defense wreaking havoc early this season. With new defensive acquisitions such as Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn acting as what Lue describes as shutdown corners, the Clippers have held opponents to a sixth-best 108 points per game. After their disappointing overtime loss to the Suns on opening night, the Clippers won at Denver and Golden State with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out indefinitely. "We knew the Clippers were going to be excellent defensively," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "They put a lot of pressure on us, and the film [afterward] was not pretty." -- Youngmisuk

17. Indiana Pacers

2024-25 record: 1-3

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: vs. BOS (Oct. 30), @ NO (Nov. 1), @ DAL (Nov. 4)

It was an unfortunate Indiana debut for James Wiseman, scoring six points in five minutes during the season opener before tearing his Achilles. Wiseman was impressive in the preseason, averaging 8.5 points per game and getting to the boards. Wiseman will be a sorely missed component to a young Pacers roster that is struggling out the gate. -- Collier

18. Miami Heat

2024-25 record: 2-1

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: vs. NYK (Oct. 30), @ WAS (Nov. 2), vs. SAC (Nov. 4)

Another team that has most of its players back, the most notable newcomer to Miami is center Kel'el Ware. The 20-year-old 7-footer was the 15th pick in June's draft who (so far) has only played in one game. Ware showed signs of promise during summer league where he had four double-doubles -- including one in the title game. Long-term, though, he's an athletic, intriguing fit next to Bam Adebayo in Miami's frontcourt -- if things go the way the Heat hope they will. -- Bontemps

19. Sacramento Kings

2024-25 record: 2-2

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: @ ATL (Nov. 1), @ TOR (Nov. 2), @ MIA (Nov. 4)

DeMar DeRozan had the honor of lighting the Kings' first beam of the season Monday, and rightfully so. He averaged 24 points in his first three games with Sacramento, and his 9.3 free throw attempts per game has him in the top 10 so far. More than that, he's brought an irreplaceable sense of veteran presence and leadership to a locker room the team feels it has lacked the two seasons under coach Mike Brown. -- Andrews

20. Atlanta Hawks

2024-25 record: 2--2

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ WAS (Oct. 30), vs. SAC (Nov. 1), @ NO (Nov. 3), vs. BOS (Nov. 4)

Dyson Daniels has given Atlanta a much-needed backcourt defender alongside star floor general Trae Young after moving Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans. What the Hawks got in exchange, among other things, was Daniels, who through four games leads the NBA in deflections with seven per game. Along with his nearly 13 points per game and his 50% mark from the field, he's been just about everything Atlanta could have asked for so far. -- Herring

21. Houston Rockets

2024-25 record: 2-2

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: @ DAL (Oct. 31), vs. GS (Nov. 2), vs. NYK (Nov. 4)

Forward Tari Eason isn't a newcomer, but he played in 22 games last season before sitting out the rest of 2023-24 with a benign growth on his left shinbone. That abbreviated sophomore season came after Eason played 82 games as a rookie. Eason contributed a season-high 13 points last Friday against Memphis, and he has snagged 10 steals in his first four games. Eason plays with the defensive instincts, intensity and versatility that coach Ime Udoka wants. Udoka admits Eason takes chances that sometimes get him burned, but Udoka is willing to live with that because of his skill set. -- Wright

22. Chicago Bulls

2024-25 record: 2-2

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: vs. ORL (Oct. 30), @ BKN (Nov. 1), vs. UTAH (Nov. 4)

The Bulls have expressed a desire to play faster for years, and their new-look roster, headlined by Josh Giddey, finally is running in transition to start the season. Chicago has the No.1 pace in the NBA and tied the franchise record for 3-point attempts in a single game in Monday's win against Memphis. Giddey has helped keep the offense going -- averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds and shooting 46% from 3. -- Collier

23. San Antonio Spurs

2024-25 record: 1-2

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: @ OKC (Oct. 30), @ UTAH (Oct. 31), vs. MIN (Nov. 2), @ LAC (Nov. 4)

An injury to reserve point guard Tre Jones has led to increased minutes for rookie lottery pick Stephon Castle, who has only reinforced the team's confidence in him with solid performances on the defensive end. Castle played a season-high 27 minutes Saturday against the Rockets and finished with two steals and a block to go with eight points. The coaching staff raves about Castle's maturity, physicality and playing pace. Plus, it helps that he is learning to play the position from future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. -- Wright

24. Charlotte Hornets

2024-25 record: 1-2

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: vs. TOR (Oct. 30), vs. BOS (Nov. 1), vs. BOS (Nov. 2), @ MIN (Nov. 4)

With his acronym MIG -- "Most Important Guy" -- first-year coach Charles Lee made clear to his players in training camp that defense would be a priority. Lee's most important guy at any given moment, he said, is the one guarding the ball. So far, Charlotte has done a better job on that end of the floor, ranking seventh in effective field goal percentage allowed, a massive improvement from 29th last season. Another noteworthy uptick: The Hornets are a middle-of-the-road defensive rebounding unit so far after ranking 24th in that category on a percentage basis last season. -- Herring

25. Toronto Raptors

2024-25 record: 1-3

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. LAL (Nov. 1), vs. SAC (Nov. 2), @ DEN (Nov. 4)

First-year forward Jonathan Mogbo has stuffed the stat sheet as he did at the University of San Francisco in his opportunities off the bench, highlighted by 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in the Raptors' lone win (over Philadelphia). With starting point guard Immanuel Quickley missing the last three games with a pelvic contusion, newcomer Davion Mitchell and second-round pick Jamal Shead have averaged a combined 16.5 points and 9.8 assists per game, but with high turnovers (5.8 per game) and worse efficiency as scorers than Quickley. -- Pelton

26. Brooklyn Nets

2024-25 record: 1-3

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: @ MEM (Oct. 30), vs. CHI (Nov. 1), vs. DET (Nov. 3), vs. MEM (Nov. 4)

Brooklyn players showered coach Jordi Fernandez with water and Gatorade in the locker room Sunday night following the club's victory over the Bucks, the first of Fernandez's NBA career. It's not a campaign in which fans or the organization are expecting a ton of wins. (If anything, it's more beneficial for the Nets to lose and take advantage of what figures to be a high lottery pick in next year's loaded draft.) But being competitive, building the right habits and snatching a handful of wins like Sunday's will do wonders for Brooklyn's rebuild. -- Herring

27. Portland Trail Blazers

2024-25 record: 1-3

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: @ LAC (Oct. 30), vs. OKC (Nov. 1), @ PHX (Nov. 2), @ NO (Nov. 4)

Rookie center Donovan Clingan is making the most of his limited role behind Deandre Ayton, packing 2.0 blocks and 2.3 offensive rebounds into the 13 minutes he's averaging per game. Among players who have seen at least 50 minutes of action, Clingan's 20% rebound rate ranks third and his 14.5% block rate is tops in the NBA. Since a lopsided loss to the Warriors on opening night, the Blazers look improved, although veteran addition Deni Avdija has struggled to make 3s (1-of-15, 6.7%). -- Pelton

28. Detroit Pistons

2024-25 record: 0-4

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: @ PHI (Oct. 30), vs. NYK (Nov. 1), @ BKN (Nov. 3), vs. LAL (Nov. 4)

With fellow newcomer Tobias Harris off to a slow start, it's been veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. who has supplied needed floor spacing to the Pistons' starting five. Hardaway has a team-best 11 3-pointers at a 48% clip, opening things up for Detroit's young guard duo of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey to average a combined 47.3 points per game. Although the Pistons are 0-4, they've been competitive against a difficult early schedule with all four games -- plus their next two -- against 2024 East playoff teams. None of Detroit's losses has been by more than 12 points. -- Pelton

29. Utah Jazz

2024-25 record: 0-4

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: vs. SA (Oct. 31), @ DEN (Nov. 2), @ CHI (Nov. 4)

Cody Williams is the only one of the Jazz's three rookies to get significant playing time, and he's gotten off to a slow start as he adjusts to the speed of the NBA game. The No. 10 pick and younger brother of Oklahoma City star Jalen Williams, the rookie forward averaged 2.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 18.2% from the floor in 20 minutes per game during the Jazz's 0-4 start. But the Jazz are excited about the 6-7, 190-pound teenager's potential due to his excellent feel for the game and athleticism. -- MacMahon

30. Washington Wizards

2024-25 record: 1-2

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: vs. ATL (Oct. 30), vs. MIA (Nov. 2), vs. GS (Nov. 4)

All eyes will be on second overall pick Alexandre Sarr this season -- the rookie had two blocks in each of Washington's first three games. But the 14th pick, Bub Carrington, likely will provide more offensive punch. Carrington scored 13 points off the bench in the Wizards' first win of the season (over Atlanta). The Wizards hope they have a steal in the 6-4 guard, who scored in double figures and went 5-of-8 on 3-pointers in the past two games. The rookie is also fearless, seen chirping at opponents. Washington will need all the fight it can get in another rebuilding season. --Youngmisuk