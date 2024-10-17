        <
          Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein injures hand, out at least 5-6 weeks

          • Tim MacMahon, ESPN Staff WriterOct 17, 2024, 01:56 PM
          Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein suffered a small, nondisplaced fracture in his left hand and will be reevaluated in five to six weeks, the team announced.

          The 7-foot Hartenstein, who is left-handed, suffered the injury during Tuesday's preseason game in Denver.

          The Thunder, the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, signed Hartenstein to a three-year, $87 million contract in free agency this summer. His addition addressed Oklahoma City's rebounding issues, the Thunder's biggest weakness last season.

          Hartenstein, 26, averaged 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the New York Knicks last season.