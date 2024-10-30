Jeff Saturday, Domonique Foxworth and Andrew Hawkins explain how the Cowboys went from a playoff team last season to a struggling team this season. (1:54)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs apologized Wednesday for having confronted a television reporter outside the locker room after the loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"I shouldn't have reacted the way I reacted. I apologize for that," Diggs said. "Most of it, caught me at the right time."

Diggs was upset at an X post that questioned his effort on a George Kittle reception in the second half in which he eventually pushed the San Francisco tight end out of bounds.

"That's what you took from that?" Diggs said on video of the interaction Sunday night. "Out of that whole play, that's what you took from that? You don't know football. You can't do nothing that I do. You can't go out there and do nothing. Stay in your lane, buddy. Stop trying me, dog."

On Wednesday, Diggs explained the play.

"My man was up the field and I was behind the safeties at the time, so, like, yeah, I was the last line of defense, and I felt like I prevented him from scoring," Diggs said. "I took the highest angle. Yeah, I didn't think that my effort was a problem."

Diggs was much more aggressive against the Niners than he was in the Cowboys' loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 6. He was more firm in setting edges against the San Francisco run game and was credited with five tackles, one off his season high.

"I mean I'm not a Kam Chancellor [former Seattle safety], but when it's my time to make a play, I try to do the best I can to the best of my ability," said Diggs, who didn't practice Wednesday because of calf tightness. "But tackling isn't my strong; it's not my superpower, but I can tackle."

The Cowboys have lost two straight games and are 3-4 as they enter this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Diggs said frustration got the best of him.

"It is tough. We're losing. It doesn't feel good. I hate losing. I like to win," Diggs said. "A lot of frustration, yeah, really just frustrated. You want to win so bad and you do everything you can to win and you don't get the win, it's easy to get frustrated."