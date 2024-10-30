Check out the stats and storylines to know with Bulls guard Lonzo Ball set to miss time with a sprained right wrist. (0:45)

CHICAGO -- An MRI showed Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has between a Grade 1 and Grade 2 sprain in his right wrist, which will result in him being sidelined for at least 10 days.

Ball suffered the injury while bracing for a fall after a steal attempt in the first quarter of Monday's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

"If I play on it right now while it's still swollen, it could get to a Grade 3. That would require surgery," Ball said while wearing a brace to immobilize the wrist. "Trying to avoid that obviously. Let the swelling down, hopefully tape it up and get back to it."

Ball braced for the fall after trying to steal a pass intended for Memphis' Jake LaRavia. He felt discomfort in his wrist at halftime but applied some tape and played through the pain. He finished with six points and six assists in 18 minutes, before undergoing an MRI on Tuesday.

"I felt it, but my adrenaline was going," Ball said. "I was trying to win the game. But it was nothing to hold me back really, so hopefully I can just tape it up as soon as possible and get back out there."

Ball, 27, has appeared in three games this season, his first NBA action since January 2022 after undergoing multiple surgeries on his left knee. He is averaging 4.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 15.7 minutes so far this season.

The team was expected to ease him back into action, avoiding back-to-backs and lessening his workload during practice. So far, Ball has not had any issues with his knee.

The wrist injury is a setback, but the team does not believe the injury will linger long term.

"An unfortunate moment, but it happens," Ball said. "Hopefully I get over it as fast as possible and get back to business."