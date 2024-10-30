LeBron James reaches another level with 16 points in the fourth to help the Lakers pull away from the Kings. (1:19)

LeBron James returns to familiar territory on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Lakers face the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road.

A native of Akron, Ohio, James attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in the city, becoming one of the nation's most highly touted prospects. The Cavaliers selected James with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft.

James, who spent 11 seasons with the Cavaliers across two separate stints with the team, often shifts into an extra gear when he returns home. Holding a 9-2 record, he's averaging 31.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game on 54% shooting when playing in Cleveland as an opponent.

Last season, James described returning to play at home as "just special."

"Stepping back on this floor is always a pretty cool feeling, looking up there and pretty much being a part of all of the banners in this arena," James said. "And the No. 1 banner, the one that sits in the middle, was that '16 championship, so that's pretty cool."

Here's a look back at James' notable games against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Date: March 21, 2022

Stats: 38 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, 58.6% shooting

Results: 131-120 Lakers win

In the middle of a down season in Los Angeles, James dominated during his trip back home.

He scored 17 points in the second quarter en route to a 38-point triple-double, becoming the sixth player in NBA history with at least three triple-doubles against his former team, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

It also marked his third triple-double against the Cavaliers, all of which have come on the road. The only other players in NBA history with three triple-doubles against their former team in their building are Domantas Sabonis and Fat Lever. His 38 points are second most in a triple-double against a player's former team.

LeBron's performance also included his former Cavaliers teammate, Kevin Love, being on the end of a memorable highlight. James emphatically slammed over Love near the end of the second quarter. The King then joked about hopefully still being invited to Love's wedding.

Date: Jan. 25, 2021

Stats: 46 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 73.1% shooting

Results: 115-108 Lakers win

James doesn't need extra motivation when he returns to Cleveland. But this time around, it didn't hurt.

Near the end of the third quarter, he had a back-and-forth exchange with a person courtside, whom James said was a member of the Cavaliers' front office.

"I felt he was a little too excited about seeing me miss," he said.

It resulted in a 21-point fourth quarter from James, outscoring Cleveland by himself, for his highest-scoring fourth quarter since 2017. He became the oldest Lakers player to have 40 points since Kobe Bryant's 60-point outing in his final game.

After the game, James playfully quipped: "It's a good thing for him I only come here once."

Date: Nov. 21, 2018

Stats: 32 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 55% shooting

Results: 109-105 Lakers win

LeBron James reacts during a tribute to him from the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 21, 2018. (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

Unlike his first trip back to Cleveland, James received a hero's welcome after leaving the franchise a second time.

The Cavaliers showed a video tribute during a first-quarter timeout, leading to a standing and resounding ovation. James acknowledged the crowd, pointing to all four corners of the building, then played a key role in the Lakers victory.

James scored or assisted on 11 straight points in the fourth quarter to erase an eight-point deficit. After the game, he acknowledged the differences in his returns.

"From the time we landed yesterday, it just felt a different way," he said. "I'm a different person. We're all different from eight years ago, both good and bad. But more importantly, this experience has been great."

Date: March 19, 2014

Stats: 43 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 73.7% shooting

Results: 100-96 Miami Heat win

Though James' final appearance in Cleveland as a member of the Heat wasn't as raucous as his first, he still made his mark on the court.

James jumped out of the gates early with 25 first-quarter points on 10-of-11 shooting. It set the tone for an extra-efficient 40-point night on 73.7% shooting, his sixth-highest field goal percentage that season.

He had six points in the last two minutes of the game to clinch a close Miami win. Four months later, he was back with the Cavaliers.

Date: Dec. 2, 2010

Stats: 38 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, 60% shooting

Results: 118-90 Miami Heat win

LeBron James stands on the court as fans react to his return to Cleveland in 2010. (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

James' first return to Cleveland was nothing short of a spectacle. Fans booed constantly, signs were scattered throughout the crowd and objects were thrown. None of it mattered for LeBron.

He scored 24 of his 38 points in the third quarter, propelling the Heat to a victory in a harsh environment. He also had a game-high plus-minus of plus-26, the third highest of his entire season.

James said that the boos from the crowd were probably the loudest he has ever heard.

"I felt the animosity. I felt the scrutiny. But once the ball was tipped, I'm in my safe haven," he said. "There's nothing that can stop me from trying to be the best I can be."

ESPN Research contributed to this story.