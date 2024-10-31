Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has completed multiple 5-on-5 scrimmages in recent days as he progresses toward a season debut, sources told ESPN.

Embiid, who has not played this season due to what the team has called left knee management, is expected to work out Thursday and Friday before the team determines his status for Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies and beyond.

The 76ers (1-3) play the Grizzlies at home on Saturday before a three-game road trip out West next week in Phoenix on Monday, against the LA Clippers on Wednesday and versus the Lakers on Friday.

The NBA fined the 76ers $100,000 for public statements around Embiid's health status Tuesday. Their investigation showed that the Sixers did not violate player participation policy with Embiid's missed games but did so with the public comments that did not properly reflect his health issues with his knee.

In its statement, the league cited comments made by president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and coach Nick Nurse that were "inconsistent with Joel Embiid's health status and in violation of NBA rules."

The NBA said it has confirmed that Embiid has been unable to play so far this season because of a left knee condition.

Neither Embiid nor free agent acquisition Paul George has played for Philadelphia this season. George has been dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee.