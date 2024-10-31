Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers are declining the third-year rookie option on guard Jalen Hood-Schifino worth $4 million for next season, sources told ESPN.

The move will make the 6-foot-5 combo guard an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and creates roster flexibility for a Lakers team currently set to start the next offseason over the salary cap.

Hood-Schifino, 21, was selected with the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NBA draft after a standout freshman season at Indiana.

He averaged 1.6 points and 0.6 rebounds over 21 games last season and has not played in 2024-25.