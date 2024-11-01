After a convincing win against the Spurs, the Thunder make sure to get rookie Nikola Topic in on their postgame barking tradition. (1:22)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to an undefeated start to the 2024-25 NBA season, prompting conversations about their potential.

Two players -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren -- are averaging at least 20 points. Oklahoma City has defeated each of its opponents by double digits, including a 12-point win against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

However, Draymond Green isn't completely sold on the Thunder yet.

The Thunder have become known for their postgame interview tradition in which the team joins the featured player after the game, and they all proceed to bark together. Newly minted Oklahoma City player Alex Caruso made his barking debut last week. Rookie Nikola Topic had his debut Wednesday. Even Bally Sports reporter Nick Gallo took part in the activity last season.

Green isn't a fan.

On a recent episode of his podcast, the Golden State Warriors star said Oklahoma City "definitely has some special talent." But he pointed out the one thing he sees that's alarming -- their postgame interviews.

"There's a certain seriousness that it takes to win in this league"@money23green tells @barondavis what OKC needs to change to win a championship pic.twitter.com/e7Hf8mPSgy — The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis (@DraymondShow) October 30, 2024

"Seven guys in the interview. There's a certain seriousness that it takes to win in this league," Green said. "And there's a certain fear you have to instill in a team in order to win. You should have fun, but you have to understand, their moment is now."

He went on to explain that the Thunder's moment started last season when they had a strong year. He added that they are no longer the team that's just building through the draft.

"You've arrived," Green said.

Golden State and Oklahoma City will match up Nov. 10 -- when barking will likely be in the cards if the Thunder come out victorious.