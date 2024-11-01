Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry participated in segments of the team's practice Friday night in Houston.

The Warriors ruled out Curry for Saturday's game against the Rockets but said he would be reevaluated Sunday, possibly paving the way for him to return Monday against the Wizards in Washington, D.C.

"He didn't do anything live, but he did a lot of conditioning, a lot of running movements, so he looks good," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Friday's practice.

Saturday will mark the third consecutive game Curry has sat out because of a peroneal strain in his left ankle sustained Sunday against the LA Clippers.

De'Anthony Melton, who also exited that game because of a back injury, will also sit out his third straight game Saturday.

Melton is making "good progress," according to the team, but will be reevaluated again in one week. That would rule him out for the Warriors' next four games.

Melton dealt with multiple back injuries last season, which Kerr said would play a role in how the team approaches his current ailment.

"It's obviously something we knew about when we signed him, because he had the issues last year," Kerr said. "But we are being very careful, especially here early in the year. We're making sure he's OK and getting a good start to the season health-wise. If we have to sit him out for a week or two, then we will do that."

Andrew Wiggins, who sat out Golden State's past two games because of a back injury, will start Saturday, according to Kerr.