Brandin Podziemski shows off vision with nice dish vs. New Orleans Pelicans (0:16)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have picked up the third-year option for second-year guard Brandin Podziemski, the team announced Wednesday.

Podziemski was drafted by the Warriors with the 19th pick in the 2023 draft and has since become a key rotational player to the team, starting in 28 games during his rookie season. That year, he averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 26.6 minutes, led the league with 38 drawn charges and was named to the 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie first team.

Through four games this season, he is averaging 9.5 points, 5 rebounds, 3.5 assists in 27 minutes.

The Warriors are expecting a leap in production from Podziemski during his second season and an increase in responsibility, as well.