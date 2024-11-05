Shams Charania reports on Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon's calf injury, which is expected to keep him out multiple weeks. (0:56)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will miss multiple weeks because of a right calf strain, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Gordon suffered the injury in the Nuggets' win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. The loss is a difficult blow to Denver, which is 4-3 on the season.

The Nuggets have also been without starting point guard Jamal Murray for the past two games as he is in the NBA's concussion protocol.

Gordon, who signed a four-year, $133 million contract extension before the regular season, has averaged 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season.

Gordon has shot 55% on 3-pointers this season, which ranks in the top 10 among players with at least 20 attempts.