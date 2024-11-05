Open Extended Reactions

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan suffered a fractured left thumb and is scheduled to have surgery this week, the team announced Tuesday.

Sochan was injured in the second quarter of Monday's 113-104 loss to the LA Clippers and missed the rest of the game.

The Spurs said Sochan suffered a fracture in the proximal phalanx of his left thumb. They did not announce a timeline to return.

Sochan, 21, was averaging a career-high 15.4 points per game in his third season with the Spurs to go along with 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 29.3 minutes.

The Spurs selected Sochan with the No. 9 pick in the 2022 draft out of Baylor.