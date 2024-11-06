Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- As Paul George faces his old team in Los Angeles for the first time on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers star said he has no hard feelings and reflected on how good his relationship was with Steve Ballmer and Clippers management.

But that is also why, George said, it was so surprising that he wasn't able to remain in a Clippers uniform when contract negotiations with the team didn't go as planned, resulting in the nine-time All-Star signing a four-year, $212 million contract in free agency with the Sixers.

"I think it got kind of misconstrued or [the] narrative kind of wasn't written correctly with the relationship with Lawrence [Frank], the relationship with Steve Ballmer," George said before the Sixers had their morning shootaround at UCLA. "I mean, they were awesome the whole time I was here.

"Kind of the reason why it was such a shocking decision how it played out at the end. But they were awesome. My time here, I think that was kind of refreshing to be alongside and have a partnership like that with a front office. And so I think that was probably the highlight of the whole [time with the Clippers]. Just how great they were in my tenure here."

George said on his podcast that he initially would have taken the same three-year, $150 million extension that Kawhi Leonard received in January. But when negotiations dragged on, George tabled discussions until after the season. He said by the time the Clippers were willing to give him that offer, he wanted either a no-trade clause to go with it or a four-year max offer.

Frank, the Clippers' president of basketball operations, was not willing to do either, citing the team's ability to maintain a sustainable contender and the restrictions that the new collective bargaining agreement has placed on luxury tax-paying teams that are in the second apron.

In the middle of last season, when the Clippers were atop the West standings after a 26-5 tear and looking every bit a title contender, it would have been hard to fathom George not returning.

Frank would have loved to have seen what Leonard, George and James Harden could do with a full camp and season together, but the Clippers drew a line at a fourth year over concerns of money and George turning 37 by a fourth year. The Clippers wanted to maintain flexibility and hopefully lure a star or two in free agency, much like they did in 2019 when they got Leonard and traded for George.

While Frank said the Clippers were willing to give Leonard and George three more years together, they ended up pivoting after not meeting George's request for a no-trade clause and filled out the roster with younger and more defensive-minded players on attractive contracts in hopes of remaining competitive but able to be opportunistic if a star should become available in the future.

Ballmer told ESPN he would have loved for George to stay, but he said he also believes the Clippers made the right move in pivoting in an effort to remain competitive and being able to land another star in his prime down the road.

"We were able to get three guys who are tough, hard-playing guys," Ballmer told ESPN of signing Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn and Nico Batum. "And we still have the ability to consistently make ourselves better. So, it was the right choice for us.

"Paul obviously thought it was the right choice for him. I'll miss him. Very good human being. Like him a lot, except when they play us. Wish him all the best, just not when they play us. And he was a good Clipper."

George said he understands the business decision made by the Clippers, who will have a video tribute for him Wednesday night. He is looking forward to seeing all of his friends and family.

George, who joined Leonard in Los Angeles to try to win a title in their hometown, helped the Clippers reach its only Western Conference finals appearance in franchise history in 2021. But too many injuries to both players derailed playoff runs during their five seasons together.

"I mean none other than if we all were healthy, that's the only 'what if' we have," George said. "If we all can stay healthy."