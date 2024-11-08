Victor Wembanyama says he expects coach Gregg Popovich to be back soon from his health issues. (0:25)

SAN ANTONIO -- Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said he and his teammates expect Gregg Popovich to return soon after a health issue caused the longtime coach to miss four games, including Thursday night's 118-105 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

"We don't hear a lot from Pop," Wembanyama said after the game. "They keep us informed as much as we're allowed to know. So, I'm not worried about him. I know he's going to come back soon."

Popovich experienced an undisclosed medical episode last Saturday, about 2½ hours before the Spurs' home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. San Antonio acting head coach Mitch Johnson said then that Popovich was "not feeling well" but would not elaborate on what happened hours earlier.

When asked Thursday night if there was any clarity about Popovich returning this season, Johnson could not provide an answer but said Popovich is "doing good."

"We've been talking," Johnson said. "I've had my hands full with this, in trying to stay above water. So, have not talked details and I'm not sure about anything."

Popovich, 75, is the oldest coach in NBA history. In 2020, he passed the previous mark held by Hubie Brown (71) in his final game as Memphis' head coach.

Popovich is the NBA's career leader with 1,390 victories and another 170 postseason wins with five NBA titles. He is in his 29th season, all with San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.