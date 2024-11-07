Open Extended Reactions

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will make his season debut Saturday against the Utah Jazz, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Vassell, the Spurs' second-leading scorer last season at 19.5 points per game, underwent offseason surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot. He also averaged a career-high 4.1 assists along with 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.2% from the field and making 166 3-pointers a season ago.

The Spurs are 4-5 after Thursday's 118-105 win against the Portland Trail Blazers -- the start of a five-game homestand.

Vassell, the 11th pick in the 2020 NBA draft, is a cornerstone player in San Antonio alongside superstar big man Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio lost forward Jeremy Sochan for an extended period of time because of a fractured left thumb.

Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson is currently the team's interim head coach after legendary coach Gregg Popovich suffered a serious health issue Saturday.