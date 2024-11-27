Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Heat because of swelling in his left knee.

Antetokounmpo, who had been probable on the team's injury report leading up to Tuesday's game despite being listed with a calf strain, went through shootaround Tuesday morning and did his pregame warmup routine before he felt the discomfort in his knee.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers was told about an hour before the game that Antetokounmpo was out, then huddled with coaches and adjusted the game plan accordingly. Even after the game, Rivers still wasn't clear on what had happened and what flared with Antetokounmpo's knee.

"Giannis doesn't miss many games," Rivers said. "Whatever it is, I'm sure it was the right thing to do."

The Bucks do not play again until Saturday night in Milwaukee, giving Antetokounmpo a few days to recover before their next game.

Damian Lillard carried the load with Antetokounmpo sidelined, posting a game-high 37 points and 12 assists.

"It's always going to be done by committee," Lillard said after the game. "Everybody is going to have to do a little bit more with such a hole in our lineup, but I know guys are going to look to me to step up."

Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this season, averaging a career-high 32.4 points on 60.8% shooting to go along with 11.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He sat out his second game of the season; he also sat out in a 116-114 loss on Nov. 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a right adductor strain.

Despite missing their two-time MVP, the Bucks notched their fifth consecutive victory Tuesday, getting their record back to .500 (9-9) on the season. It's a major improvement from the team's disastrous 2-8 start of the season.

"Being 2-8 and not feeling good about it, but our team staying together, continuing to fight the fight and look ourselves in the mirror like, 'What do we need to be better about? What we need to change?' We've done that," Lillard said.

"It's not something we're looking at it and celebrating, but it's the fact that we're going in the right direction by the way we're playing. We're beating good teams. We're winning at home. We're winning on the road, a game like tonight, without Giannis. The way we're doing it is sustainable, and it's showing that we're doing what we wanted to be doing coming into the season."