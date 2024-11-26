Open Extended Reactions

Khris Middleton completed full five-on-five scrimmages with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday and the team is hopeful he's going to make his season debut at some point after Thanksgiving, sources told ESPN.

Monday marked the first time Middleton participated in five-on-five play during his rehab process as he works toward feeling physically ready for his season debut from double ankle surgeries in the offseason. He has been medically cleared to play for some time now, according to sources.

Middleton has increased his on-court activity and has consistently completed 3-on-3 play over the past several weeks.

Middleton, 33, is a three-time All-Star, a 2021 NBA champion and an Olympic gold medalist. Injuries have limited him to 88 regular-season games since the start of the 2022-23 season, but he has still been a productive player when he plays and the Bucks believe he can be a difference-maker after their 5-9 start.

He averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds on 49% shooting last season.