We are just over one month into the 2024-25 NBA regular season, and -- like always -- there is no shortage of storylines.

Nikola Jokic is putting up season averages that would impress Wilt Chamberlain. The Philadelphia 76ers have gone sideways to a degree no one could have projected. Superstars LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant continue to impress, and unlike last season, so have their teams in the standings. The defending champion Boston Celtics are off to a great start, though they currently sit second in the Eastern Conference. And the disparity between the two conferences -- the West currently owns a record 60.8 win percentage against the East -- is as wide as ever.

All of it has made for an entertaining opening stretch of 2024-25. Here's a closer look at what has stood out across the league:

Jump to a section:

Ageless LeBron, KD, Steph

Jokic's historic opening month

East could be a two-team race

Depth matters more than ever

Star injuries are piling up