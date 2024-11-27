Steph Curry pumps his fist after rattling in a three-pointer while getting fouled. (0:28)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors were without star point guard Stephen Curry for Wednesday night's game against the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder because of pain in both knees.

Curry was downgraded to out on the NBA injury report with bilateral knee, patellofemoral pain. In his absence the Warriors dropped their third straight game, 105-101.

Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice after missing two games with illness, and coach Steve Kerr said the forward looked good. Curry was held out of practice Tuesday, as was Draymond Green for what Kerr cited as maintenance reasons.

Kerr said he believes Curry will be ready to play in Golden State's next game at Phoenix on Saturday. Curry will have four days of rest between games.

"He's been banged up the last week," Kerr said before the Warriors played the Thunder. "His knees have been bothering him. This wasn't a surprise. ... Hopefully this gives Steph the time he needs in the next couple of days to get ready for our road trip.

"At 36, you're just going to have more aches and pains. Fortunately the MRI he had yesterday was negative. He needs some time to clear the tendinitis that's in his knees right now, and hopefully the next couple of days will do that."

Curry logged 29 minutes and had 28 points and seven assists in Monday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors (12-6) have already played one stretch without their superstar this season, going 3-0 when Curry was out with a peroneal strain in his left ankle from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2.

After getting out to a 10-2 start, Golden State has dropped four of its past six games, and the schedule only gets tougher. After Phoenix on Saturday, the Warriors face Denver, Houston, Minnesota (three times) and Memphis.