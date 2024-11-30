Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Lakers center Jaxson Hayes re-sprained his right ankle and will miss approximately two to three weeks, sources told ESPN.

Hayes has missed the Lakers' past two games and underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the extent of the injury.

He had missed two weeks because of the same ankle before returning to play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, when he reinjured it on a dunk in the final minute.

The backup big man is averaging 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season.

The Lakers are also without another backup big man, Christian Wood, who hasn't played this season after suffering a setback while ramping up his recovery from offseason surgery on his left knee.