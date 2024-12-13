Brian Windhorst explains why LeBron James' actions suggest he wants to stay a Laker instead of going to the Warriors. (2:20)

Windhorst: LeBron not currently showing any interest in going to Warriors (2:20)

Open Extended Reactions

Gracie Abrams found an unexpected source of inspiration on a track of the deluxe version of her album "The Secret of Us" -- a viral meme coined by LeBron James.

On "That's So True," released in October, Abrams sang: "Smiling through it all, yeah, that's my life."

The lyric refers to a nostalgic post by the Los Angeles Lakers star on his Instagram story in 2018 with the caption: "Smiling through it all! Can't believe this is my life," as James grinned while in a pool. He posted the selfie after Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham told him to "shut up and dribble."

James' post has become a popular social media meme since then. And now, it seems to have lingered on Abrams' mind while she recorded "That's So True," which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The pop star hinted at its inspiration months before its official release.

According to a video posted by Entertainment Weekly in June, Abrams said that she and her best friend and co-writer on the song, Audrey Hobert, would send the meme back and forth to each other when they were sad. Hobert even gifted Abrams a blanket with the photo prominent.

Abrams also joked in the June video about listing James as a co-writer on the track.

She all but confirmed those links Tuesday, posting a lighter on her Instagram story with James' selfie on it, according to SB Nation's Harrison Faigen.

"That's So True" became Abrams' first Billboard Hot 100 top-10 track in November and spent six weeks on the charts. Her track "us.," featuring Taylor Swift, was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance."