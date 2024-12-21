Open Extended Reactions

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has been ruled out of Saturday's home game against Detroit Pistons because of left groin tightness.

Booker, 28, sat out practice Friday, one day after sustaining the injury in the third quarter of a 120-111 loss to the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Booker departed with 5:18 left in the third quarter and was examined in the locker room before being ruled out. He had 17 points and six assists in 25 minutes and made 5 of 10 shots.

Phoenix hasn't yet given a timetable for how long Booker might be sidelined.

"Hopefully, it's nothing serious," Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic said of Booker's injury. "For me, it's a part of the game. We've got to figure it out."

Saturday will mark Booker's first missed game of the season. He is averaging 25.1 points, 6.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds.