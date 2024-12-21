Jimmy Butler leaves the game in the first quarter after suffering an ankle injury. (0:25)

MIAMI -- Jimmy Butler appeared to turn his left ankle and left Miami's 104-97 loss Oklahoma City in the first quarter Friday night.

Butler was ruled out before the start of the second quarter because of illness, the team said. There was no immediate word on the condition of the ankle.

Butler left with 4:41 left in the first quarter. He was scoreless and finished with two assists.

Butler, the subject of recent trade rumors, was coming off one of the best performances of his career -- 35 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in a loss to Detroit on Monday.

It's unclear how much more time, if any, Butler will miss because of the illness or the ankle. The Heat play at Orlando on Saturday, host Brooklyn on Monday and return to Orlando on Dec. 26.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.