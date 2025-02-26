Tim Legler and Brian Windhorst discuss on "NBA Today" how the star duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James have meshed for the Lakers. (1:26)

As if the showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers needed more intrigue, another storyline has emerged -- this one parked right outside Crypto.com Arena.

On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic faces his former team for the first time since the NBA landscape shifted in a blockbuster three-team trade that sent him to Los Angeles earlier in the month.

Adding to the drama, Jordan Brand dropped a new ad ahead of the matchup. Set to George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas," the clip features a Koenigsegg with a Texas license plate bearing Doncic's No. 77. A man swaps it for a California plate in Lakers purple, the engine roars, and the words "Full tank. No mercy." flash across the screen.

That very car made an appearance outside the arena before tipoff, drawing a crowd of fans as Jordan Brand filming notices popped up around the area.

The vehicle and its presence at L.A. Live sends a clear message: Doncic has arrived in the City of Angels and he's not looking back.