Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton received an automatic one-game suspension after being assessed his sixth flagrant foul point of the season, the league announced Tuesday.

Claxton, who is averaging 10.1 points and 7.5 rebounds this season, will serve the suspension Wednesday as the Nets host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was given a Flagrant Foul 1 for a push in the back in the fourth quarter of the Nets' loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night.