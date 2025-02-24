Stephania Bell explains Victor Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis diagnosis and when he might return to the court. (2:10)

Open Extended Reactions

A jersey Victor Wembanyama swapped with a young fan in December sold Saturday night for $73,200.

The San Antonio Spurs star wore the City Edition jersey against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 27, recording 19 points, 7 rebounds and 6 blocks in a 96-87 win. After the game, he traded jerseys with a young fan who held a sign reading: "Victor Wembanyama, will you swap jersey with me?"

Wembanyama obliged, holding a youth-sized jersey of his while posing with the fan. Less than a month later the jersey hit the auction market with an opening bid of $10,000. Wembanyama reacted to the news with a crying emoji on X.

The auction closed Saturday with bids gaining steam in the last hours. The final auction day opened with a $33,000 bid, and the price rose from there.

The Spurs announced Feb. 20 that the one-time All-Star is expected to miss the rest of the season because of deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. San Antonio remains optimistic Wembanyama will make a full recovery by the beginning of next season.