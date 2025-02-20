Monica McNutt reacts to Victor Wembanyama being out for the season with a blood clot in his shoulder. (2:03)

How does Wemby being out for the season affect the Spurs? (2:03)

AUSTIN, Texas -- San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Thursday, because of deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

The Spurs said in a statement that the condition, a form of blood clot, was discovered after Wembanyama returned to San Antonio after the NBA All-Star Game. The condition is typically treated with blood-thinning medication, which usually precludes a player from participating in a contact sport such as basketball.

The Spurs remain optimistic Wembanyama will make a full recovery by the beginning of the 2025-26 season. Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson said the team's medical staff has said that the Frenchman's long-term health won't be affected by this setback.

"The medical experts and the people that are smarter than everybody in the room have said and confirm that he'll be done this year and there is no concern for Victor's long-term health, personally, or anything related to his basketball activities," Johnson said. "There is no reason to believe he won't be ready to go starting next season."

San Antonio decided to put Wembanyama through a battery of tests after the 21-year-old told the team's medical staff earlier in the week after returning from the All-Star Game that "his arm didn't feel completely normal," Johnson said.

"This started by conversations around Monday," he added. "I don't know exactly the time. It was our medical staff. They looked into it, and that's how we got here."

The reigning Rookie of the Year and a first-time NBA All-Star, Wembanyama was averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a league-leading 3.8 blocks in 46 games for the 23-29 Spurs.

Johnson described the team's announcement regarding Wembanyama as "devastating news."

"It's tough," Spurs point guard Chris Paul said. "Tough more than anything, I think for all of us, knowing how much he means to our team, but more so knowing how much he means to the game and how much he loves to play."

The team said in its statement that updates on Wembanyama's condition would be provided as appropriate.

"I think everybody understands that basketball is what we do and not who we are," Paul said. "So, life and everything is so much more important, but for us, we know losing a big part of our team like that is [made up for] by committee. And trust me, you can't replace Vic. I can't stand on a guy's shoulders and block every shot that comes to the rim.

"Aside from his basketball ability, his charisma and what he brings into the locker room I think is what we'll miss the most."

Johnson said he has remained in contact with Wembanyama and that the two have texted since the player's diagnosis.

"He just wishes he could be with his teammates is what I would share," Johnson said. "I don't want to speak on someone's reaction for them. But I think as much as Victor wanted to be with his teammates, his teammates enjoyed and want to be with him. I know they, as we all feel Victor's pride and passion playing for the Spurs and being a part of the NBA and loving just to play the game. So, it's a minor setback for a major comeback."

Wembanyama will not be eligible for All-NBA, Defensive Player of the Year and other major awards because he did not meet the 65-game minimum. Wembanyama had been a -2000 favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year at ESPN BET and had attracted over three times as many bets to win the award as the next-closest contender prior to the Spurs' announcement.

Afterward, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. moved from +2500 to Defensive Player of the Year favorite at -130.

Wembanyama's departure registers as the second big loss for the Spurs this season, coming about 3½ months after coach Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke that forced him to take an indefinite leave from the sideline.

Wembanyama had already taken 403 3-pointers and blocked 176 shots this season. No player in NBA history has ever finished a season with those numbers, and Wembanyama did it before the All-Star break.

"[He's] very intellectual and process-driven, and he won't skip steps [in his recovery]," Johnson said. "He'll go about it the right way."

Information from ESPN's David Purdum and The Associated Press was used in this report.