Pacers forward Obi Toppin left Indiana's 120-114 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night after suffering a sprained left ankle.

Toppin was injured when he slipped while trying to pull up for an elbow jumper 8:22 into the contest. He limped to the sideline before falling to the floor in pain and had to be helped to the locker room.

Toppin returned to the court for four minutes in the second quarter, but the Pacers ruled him out for the rest of the game a short time later.

Toppin, 26, finished with five points and three rebounds in seven minutes off the bench.

