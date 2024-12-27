Tyler Herro knocks down a winning jumper with 0.5 left to lift the Heat past the Magic. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

If its last-second 89-88 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday wasn't enough, the Miami Heat made sure to troll their in-state rival afterward.

Miami faced a one-point deficit with 4.2 seconds left after Orlando center Goga Bitadze made a layup. The Heat then called a play for guard Tyler Herro, who dribbled into a midrange pull-up jumper and swished it for a go-ahead basket. The Magic had 0.5 seconds left to potentially win the game but were unable to do so.

The win marked Miami's first against Orlando this season after it lost the first two meetings. Herro now has three go-ahead baskets in the final second of the fourth quarter or overtime in his career -- two of which have come this season, per ESPN Research.

After the game, the Heat poked fun at the Magic, who have now dropped four of their past six games.

Miami referenced the viral TikTok track that Orlando posts after each of its victories -- but with a twist. Herro took over the turntables and played a different song with the Magic's Kia Center court as his background.

The time for Christmas music is over, TURN US UP INSTEAD 🔊 #WINNING pic.twitter.com/7tt5r71pmA — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 27, 2024

Orlando's catchy song has become a staple of the team's postgame celebration. It is often teased with the phrase, "You wanna hear the song?" prompting responses like, "Play the song." The Magic posted it as recently as Monday after their 108-106 win over the Boston Celtics.

Herro scored 20 points to lead Miami, which played without Jimmy Butler (conditioning). The Heat and Magic will face each other for the final time in the regular season on Jan. 27.