WASHINGTON -- Jalen Brunson scored nine of his season-high 55 points in overtime and Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 14 rebounds as the New York Knicks extended their season-best winning streak to seven games in a 136-132 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

It was the first overtime game for both teams, and New York outscored Washington 17-13 in the extra period.

Brunson, who scored 42 points after halftime, converted two jump shots and five free throws in overtime.

"I read the game, and then I find a way to impact it," Brunson said. "Tonight was scoring, and you've gotta find a way."

Justin Champagnie scored a career-high 31 points with 10 rebounds and Malcolm Brogdon added 22 as the Wizards failed to win their second straight game after beating the Charlotte Hornets 113-110 on Thursday.

Playing without leading scorer Jordan Poole, who was out with a bruised left hip, Washington led for most of the game but committed 17 turnovers, which resulted in 26 New York points.

Brunson had a superb performance in the second half and especially in overtime. He hit 16 of his 17 free throws and had nine assists.

The Knicks star converted a three-point play with 57 seconds left and made a floater with 11.1 seconds remaining to tie the score at 119 and force overtime.

"It's great, knowing that I haven't made a bunch of free throws this year," Brunson, whose success at the line has dipped slightly to 81.1 percent this season, said of coming through in the clutch. "I've been terrible, but I made it when it was needed."

The Knicks face the Wizards again Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.