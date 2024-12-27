Open Extended Reactions

It has been an eventful 2024 in the NBA. The Boston Celtics reclaimed the top spot by winning their record-setting 18th title. Victor Wembanyama was a unanimous selection for Rookie of the Year, cementing himself as the future of the league -- and a potential successor to LeBron James and Stephen Curry as the face of it, though those two showed on Christmas Day that they still have plenty left in the tank.

Nikola Jokic moved into rarified air by claiming his third Most Valuable Player award in four seasons, then James and Curry took down Jokic-led Serbia in a thrilling Olympic semifinal en route to Team USA's fifth straight gold medal.

This season, after a successful sequel to the NBA Cup, more trade drama and one of the best holiday slates in league history, we're about to hit a new year. What are league insiders expecting in 2025?

Here's what scouts, coaches and executives told ESPN about the NBA's outlook over next 12 months, including the names they'll be watching at the trade deadline, the growing buzz around expansion and why money matters more than ever.