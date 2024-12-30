Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. will undergo surgery for a broken bone in his right hand.

Nance was injured Saturday in a victory over the Miami Heat.

The Hawks announced that imaging confirmed a fractured fourth metacarpal bone in his right hand. Surgery has been scheduled for Thursday.

A timeline for Nance's return won't be known until after the procedure.

The 31-year-old Nance has been a valuable performer off the Atlanta bench after being acquired during the summer in the Dejounte Murray trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. He is averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.