Sacramento Kings rookie Devin Carter, the No. 13 pick in the NBA draft, will be available to make his season debut tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies and his father, assistant coach Anthony Carter, sources told ESPN.

Carter underwent left shoulder surgery in July and has been rehabilitating for his NBA debut. He played two games with the Kings' NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, in preparation for his return to action.

Carter, 22, became a lottery pick after a standout season at Providence last year. His dad, Anthony, played 13 NBA seasons for six teams.

Carter was selected 13th in the 2024 NBA draft. He averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists this past season for the Friars, earning Big East Player of the Year honors.

Anthony Carter has served as an assistant in the NBA since 2013 in San Antonio, Sacramento and Miami.

The Kings, meanwhile, have won two straight games under interim coach Doug Christie, after the team fired head coach Mike Brown midway through his third season as head coach.