The Toronto Raptors waived center Bruno Fernando on Tuesday, bringing their roster to 14, including three two-way players.

Fernando, 26, played in 17 games (two starts) this season after signing as a free agent in the summer. He averaged 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 8.6 minutes per game.

Fernando, out of Maryland, was a second-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He has appeared in 220 games (21 starts) with four franchises and has career averages of 4.0 points and 3.2 rebounds.