          LeBron James slams windmill dunk over Mavericks' Dereck Lively II

          Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks past Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNJan 8, 2025, 01:20 AM

          LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers forward in his 22nd NBA season, still knows how to throw down a poster.

          He dunked on Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II early in the first quarter of their matchup Tuesday.

          James received a pass from forward Max Christie while cutting toward the basket. James took one dribble before gliding in the air long enough to switch hands and punch a windmill over the 7-foot-1 center.

          It prompted a shocked reaction from the Lakers' bench, led by center Jaxson Hayes, who put a hand behind his head and had his mouth open in disbelief.

          "He absolutely posterized [him]. It was unreal. Windmill with the left is crazy at 40 [years old]," Christie said during an on-court TNT interview after the first quarter.

          James didn't waste any time after the slam, either. The four-time NBA champion stole Lively's inbounds pass to immediately regain possession for Los Angeles.

          Heading into Tuesday, James was averaging 24 points, 8.9 assists and 7.6 rebounds this season.