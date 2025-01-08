Open Extended Reactions

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers forward in his 22nd NBA season, still knows how to throw down a poster.

He dunked on Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II early in the first quarter of their matchup Tuesday.

James received a pass from forward Max Christie while cutting toward the basket. James took one dribble before gliding in the air long enough to switch hands and punch a windmill over the 7-foot-1 center.

It prompted a shocked reaction from the Lakers' bench, led by center Jaxson Hayes, who put a hand behind his head and had his mouth open in disbelief.

LEBRON OH MY OH MY JAMES 😱😱😱



SWITCHING HANDS FOR THE RIDICULOUS LEFT-HANDED WINDMILL 😤 pic.twitter.com/r40AQ86alQ — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2025

"He absolutely posterized [him]. It was unreal. Windmill with the left is crazy at 40 [years old]," Christie said during an on-court TNT interview after the first quarter.

James didn't waste any time after the slam, either. The four-time NBA champion stole Lively's inbounds pass to immediately regain possession for Los Angeles.

Heading into Tuesday, James was averaging 24 points, 8.9 assists and 7.6 rebounds this season.