NEW ORLEANS -- Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Friday night's game at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Williamson sat out Monday night's victory over Utah with a non-COVID illness and New Orleans announced Thursday that he would remain out Friday "due to return to play reconditioning from illness."

Williamson will miss his 35th game this season. He previously missed 27 games because of an early-November left hamstring strain.

He has played in just 10 games, most recently in the Pelicans' victory over the Jazz on Friday, scoring 24 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in less than 24 minutes.

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) also won't play at Memphis, missing his 21st straight game.