WASHINGTON -- Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a left leg injury in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night and had to be helped off the floor.

Brogdon was hurt when he was fouled by Pascal Siakam on a drive to the basket. He sat on the floor and motioned for team trainers.

Two teammates helped Brogdon to the locker room, with the 32-year-old veteran putting no weight on his left leg.

Brogdon entered the game averaging 12.7 points this season, his ninth in the NBA and first with Washington.