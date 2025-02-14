Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Edwards is no stranger to delivering poster slams, and Thursday he skied for his latest one.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard caught the ball on the left wing, took three dribbles toward the basket and rose over Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren in the first quarter in Minneapolis.

Edwards' emphatic jam included a few choice words for Holmgren once he landed.

He had 10 points in the first quarter as the Timberwolves opened a double-digit lead over the league-leading Thunder.

Heading into Thursday, Edwards averaged 20.3 points against Oklahoma City in his career -- his fewest against any Western Conference opponent, according to ESPN Research.

He is averaging a career-high 27.5 points this season.