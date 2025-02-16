Steph Curry one-ups former teammate Kevin Durant on NBA All-Star Weekend with this audacious shot at the Chase Center. (0:25)

It's NBA All-Star Weekend and the festivities are returning to the Bay Area a quarter century after the Golden State Warriors last hosted the event.

One unique way for cities to put their stamp on hosting is via the All-Star Game court. This year, the Bay Area opted for a blue and yellow look with a design featuring the region's iconic Golden Gate and Bay bridges spanning the floor.

The NBA today unveiled the court for the 74th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8pm/et in San Francisco.



Drawing inspiration from the vibrant cultures of San Francisco and Oakland, the NBA All-Star court bridges the connections between Bay Area communities and feature a... pic.twitter.com/skQhMjTTZl — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2025

It's not the first time a host arena has paid homage to city landmarks or team colors with its All-Star floor.

Here are some of the most notable designs and event logos during the past 25 years.

2024, Indianapolis

Though the All-Star Game was played on a traditional hardwood floor, the court for the Celebrity Game and assorted Saturday night events made headlines. A full-video glass LED court was installed at Lucas Oil Stadium for the weekend's festivities. Indianapolis also installed a full-length court at Indianapolis International Airport to promote the weekend.

A glass, full-video LED court was installed at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and assorted Saturday events. Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

2021, Atlanta

The court at State Farm Arena featured designs and art that paid homage to HBCU culture and was created in collaboration with assorted HBCU alumni.

The first look at the NBA All-Star 2021 game court in Atlanta!



2016, Toronto

The center court logo at the then-Air Canada Centre for All-Star Weekend 2016 featured Toronto's famous CN Tower.

The court at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in Toronto featured a nod to Toronto’s famous CN Tower. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

2015, New York

All-Star Weekend 2015 was hosted jointly by the city's two New York franchises, and the game's court paid homage to the unique joint hosting setup. The event's logo mimicked a New York subway map.

The center court logo at the 2015 NBA All-Star Game mimicked a New York subway map, with the event co-hosted by the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks. Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

2008, New Orleans

New Orleans boasts a rich jazz history, which was honored on the 2008 All-Star Game court. The center court logo included four trumpet designs facing different directions.

The 2008 All-Star Game logo incorporated four trumpets into its design, a nod to the host city New Orleans' rich jazz history. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

2000, Oakland

The last time the Warriors hosted the All-Star Game, the Bay Bridge was also featured prominently on the court design. The famous bridge appeared on the center court logo in Oakland.